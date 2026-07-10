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Searching Phones Without Court Warrant Unlawful, Police Warn Officers
The Police Command in Plateau State has warned its personnel against unlawfully demanding and searching citizens’ mobile phones.
The Commissioner of Police (CP) in the State, Bassey Ewah, issued the warning while addressing its personnel in Jos.
The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, Alfred Alabo, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday.
“No personnel of this command has the legal authority to search mobile phone of any citizen on the road without a court warrant,” Alabo quoted Ewah as saying.
The PPRO said that the commissioner, who reiterated the command’s commitment to professionalism, warned personnel against unprofessional conduct.
He added that the commissioner advised residents to politely decline any unlawful attempt by personnel to search their phones and report the incident to the nearest police station.
Alabo also advised residents of the State to report any incident of harassment through the following phone numbers: 08034448617, 08060545670, 08037681026, 09016146804, and 09051145757.
The PPRO further reaffirmed the command’s commitment to protecting the lives, property and rights of law abiding residents in line with global best practices.
NAN
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Seest Thou a Man Diligent – A Tribute to Primate Henry Ndukuba at 65
By Folu Olamiti FNGE
“Seest thou a man diligent in his business? He shall stand before kings; he shall not stand before mean men.” – Proverbs 22:29 (King James Version)
Few passages of Scripture capture the life and ministry of the Most Reverend Henry Chukwudum Ndukuba, Archbishop, Metropolitan and Primate of All Nigeria, as fittingly as these timeless words from Proverbs. As he marks his 65th birthday on 18 July 2026, with a thanksgiving service coming up at the Cathedral Church of Advent Life Camp Gwarinpa Abuja at 10 am offer a compelling reflection of a man whose journey has been defined by unwavering diligence, steadfast faith and exemplary leadership.
Having worked closely with him over the past five years, I write not from hearsay but from personal experience. I have observed his leadership at close quarters and witnessed a rare combination of spiritual depth, humility and administrative excellence. These qualities have earned him admiration within the Anglican Communion and beyond.
My first significant encounter with Primate Ndukuba came shortly after his predecessor, the Most Reverend Nicholas Okoh, entrusted him with the leadership of the Church of Nigeria and formally handed me over as Chairman of the Board of Management of Advent Cable Network Nigeria Television (ACNN TV).
At that moment, I quietly wondered whether the new Primate would permit me the freedom required to nurture the fledgling television ministry. My apprehension soon disappeared.
Not only did he grant me complete professional latitude, but he also consistently encouraged innovation and supported initiatives that enabled ACNN TV to flourish. His confidence in those entrusted with responsibility created an atmosphere where excellence could thrive. Looking back, the years of my two terms supervisory role remain among the most rewarding of my professional life.
That approach reflects his broader philosophy of leadership.
As the spiritual head of more than twenty million Anglican faithful across Nigeria, Primate Ndukuba leads with firmness tempered by compassion. He expects commitment from those who serve alongside him and becomes understandably concerned whenever individuals fail to align with his vision for the ‘Decade of God’s Reign’. Yet his response is never driven by vindictiveness. Rather than discard people, he seeks to correct, mentor and inspire improved performance.
His administration demonstrates that discipline and compassion are not mutually exclusive.
Perhaps nowhere is his passion more evident than in evangelism.
For Primate Ndukuba, proclaiming the Gospel is not merely one responsibility among many-it is the very heartbeat of his ministry. He lives, breathes and dreams of spreading the unadiluted Word of God to every corner of Nigeria and beyond. Whether addressing vast congregations, commissioning missionaries or encouraging local church planting, his singular objective remains bringing men and women into a saving relationship with Jesus Christ.
His extraordinary energy continues to astonish those who work around him.
Despite an exceptionally demanding schedule, he approaches each day with remarkable enthusiasm, travelling tirelessly across dioceses, provinces and international engagements. Watching him move from one assignment to another, often with scarcely a pause for rest, one cannot help but admire the resilience that underpins his ministry.
Leading a Church comprising more than 180 active bishops across fourteen ecclesiastical provinces is no ordinary responsibility. The familiar expression, “uneasy lies the head that wears the crown,” aptly describes the enormous demands of such an office.
On one occasion, I asked him how he managed the constant stream of challenges arising from numerous dioceses under his pastoral oversight.
His response was characteristically simple.
“God has been faithful.”
Those four words revealed the foundation upon which he has built his leadership.
His answer reminded me of a similar conversation I had decades earlier with the late Chief Obafemi Awolowo while as a young reporter solely assigned to cover his electioneering campaigns during the late 1970s and early 1980s. I asked him while having his dinner how he was coping with the immense burdens of national leadership, he replied, “Look up to Jesus-the problem solver.”
Primate Ndukuba embodies that same unwavering confidence in divine guidance.
Whether confronted by criticism or praised for his accomplishments, he rarely betrays anxiety. His confidence rests not in public approval but in God’s faithfulness.
Beyond the altar and the boardroom lies another defining characteristic—his generosity.
Primate Ndukuba possesses a deeply compassionate spirit. He gives quietly, freely and without expectation of recognition. Countless individuals have experienced his kindness, and I count myself among those who have personally benefited from his generosity on several occasions.Such acts are never publicised. They flow naturally from a life shaped by Christian service.
His workload is staggering.
Curiosity once led me to glance through his engagement diary earlier this year. What I saw was astonishing. Daily commitments stretched well into the following year, leaving scarcely any room for rest. The schedule reflected an unrelenting cycle of pastoral visits, ecclesiastical meetings, missionary engagements, international assignments and administrative responsibilities.
Yet he rarely complains.
Behind every successful ministry, however, stands a dependable partner.
In Primate Ndukuba’s case, that partner is his wife, Mama Angela Ndukuba. Throughout his demanding years of service and up to now she has remained a steadfast companion, sharing both the sacrifices and the triumphs of ministry. Their partnership reflects a shared calling rather than separate assignments, demonstrating that Christian leadership flourishes when husband and wife serve together in unity.
One of the hallmarks of Primate Ndukuba’s administration has been inclusiveness.
He believes that everyone whom God has called possesses a role within the mission of the Church. To harness these gifts, he has established numerous committees and ministry platforms, carefully monitoring their effectiveness while ensuring accountability. Contrary to assumptions in some quarters, he continually evaluates performance. He has little tolerance for mediocrity or mere eye service.
For him, every Christian worker is ultimately accountable to God.Service in God’s vineyard, he believes, must be motivated by genuine commitment rather than personal ambition.
His commitment to discipline is equally uncompromising.
While compassionate by nature, he insists that the Church’s canonical rules must be respected. Clergy who violate ecclesiastical regulations are held accountable through established disciplinary procedures, while faithful and diligent servants are recognised and encouraged.
It is this careful balance of mercy, accountability and justice that has strengthened confidence in his leadership.
Observers often ask why his years as Primate have remained remarkably stable despite the complexity of overseeing one of the world’s largest Anglican provinces.
His answer remains unchanged.
“I remain focused on my vision, which is vigorous evangelisation-winning as many souls as possible into God’s Kingdom and following that with church planting. Above all, the glory belongs to the Almighty God.”
That conviction captures the essence of his ministry.
His philosophy echoes Christ’s Great Commission in Mark 16:15 , where Jesus commanded His disciples: “Go ye into all the world, and preach the gospel to every creature.”
For Primate Ndukuba, buildings, institutions and material achievements, important though they are, remain secondary. The true measure of ministry is found in transformed lives and souls won for Christ. Eternal impact, rather than temporal accomplishment, is the legacy he seeks to leave behind.
As he continues the final years of his decade-long primacy, Primate Henry Ndukuba stands as a remarkable example of servant leadership, spiritual integrity and unwavering devotion to God’s calling. His ministry has demonstrated that genuine authority is exercised not through power but through humility, faithfulness and sacrificial service.
On the occasion of his 65th birthday, my prayer is simple yet heartfelt: that Almighty God will continue to strengthen him his beloved wife Mama Angela and entire family, granting them wisdom, good health, renewed strength and the grace to finish their race with honour.
May their latter years be even more fruitful than the former, and may the Lord whom they have served so faithfully continue to uphold them.
Happy 65th Birthday, Your Grace.
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Tinubu, Makinde Express Relief at Rescue of Oyo Kidnapped Pupils, Teachers
Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde has expressed relief and joy over the release of the abducted schoolchildren and teachers in Oriire Local Government Area.
“It is such a big relief for all of us. Right now, I am overjoyed and can hardly say much,” the governor told Channels Television.
President Bola Tinubu has also expressed delight over the successful rescue of abducted children and teachers, commending the military, the DSS, and the Nigeria Police Force for ending their 56-day captivity.
The President said the security operation led to the arrest of eight suspected abductors while several others were neutralised, describing the outcome as a major relief for the victims, their families and the nation.
In a statement issued on Friday by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, Tinubu praised the security agencies for what he described as their tireless efforts in securing the victims’ release.
He also sympathised with the children, teachers and their families over the trauma they endured during the prolonged ordeal
The President further commended the Oyo State Government for its cooperation with the Federal Government throughout the rescue operation and urged the state to strengthen security around schools to prevent similar incidents.
President Tinubu also directed emergency response agencies to work with the Oyo State Government to provide the rescued children and teachers with all necessary medical care and relief support as they recover from the ordeal.
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Defence Minister Orders Troops to Shoot Bandits, Terrorists on Sight
The Minister of Defence, Gen. Christopher Musa (rtd.), on Wednesday, directed troops engaged in counter-terrorism and anti-banditry operations to shoot terrorists and bandits on sight without waiting for further authorisation, declaring that the Federal government would no longer tolerate hesitation in confronting armed criminals.
Musa gave the directive in Sokoto during the commissioning of security assets worth N27.6 billion procured by the Sokoto State Government to strengthen ongoing operations against terrorism, banditry, kidnapping and other violent crimes across the state.
Addressing military personnel and other security operatives at the Giginya Memorial Stadium, the Defence Minister said soldiers deployed to operational theatres must act decisively whenever they encounter terrorists or bandits, warning that any operative who refuses to engage criminals under the guise of awaiting orders would be treated as an accomplice.
“Once you are deployed, do not wait for any order from anybody to shoot any bandit or any terrorist. Anybody who refuses to shoot or kill any bandit or terrorist in the name of waiting for an order, we will treat you like a bandit. This is a general order”, Musa said.
The minister stressed that the Armed Forces were determined to sustain the offensive against criminal groups threatening Nigeria’s peace and security, insisting that troops must seize every opportunity to neutralise terrorists before they inflict harm on innocent citizens.
His remarks came as the Sokoto State Government unveiled one of its biggest security intervention programmes, comprising armoured personnel carriers, tactical vehicles and 300 motorcycles to enhance security operations across vulnerable communities.
The equipment was commissioned in the presence of senior military officers, heads of security agencies, traditional rulers, government officials and residents.
Governor Ahmed Aliyu described the ₦27.6 billion investment as a strategic intervention aimed at strengthening the operational capacity of security agencies to combat terrorism, banditry, kidnapping and other violent crimes.
He said the procurement forms part of his administration’s broader strategy to restore peace, particularly in rural and border communities that have suffered repeated attacks by armed groups.
According to the governor, security remains the bedrock of development, noting that agriculture, commerce, investment and social progress cannot thrive in an environment plagued by fear and instability.
Aliyu added that the newly acquired armoured vehicles, tactical vehicles and motorcycles would improve rapid response, intelligence gathering, surveillance operations and troop mobility, especially in difficult terrains where criminal elements often operate.
The governor commended President Bola Tinubu, the Armed Forces and other security agencies for their sustained support in tackling insecurity, pledging that his administration would continue investing in initiatives that complement the Federal government’s security efforts.
He also praised Musa for his leadership and commitment to the fight against terrorism and banditry.
In recognition of the Defence Minister’s contributions to national security, the governor inaugurated a major road in the Sokoto metropolis and named it General Christopher Musa Road.
Responding, Musa lauded the Sokoto State Government for prioritising security, describing the investment as evidence of visionary leadership and a strong commitment to protecting lives and property.He said overcoming insecurity requires close collaboration among the federal, state and local governments, as well as active support from citizens through the provision of credible intelligence.
The Defence Minister noted that the newly commissioned security assets would improve operational effectiveness and boost the morale of troops and other security personnel deployed across Sokoto State and the wider North-West region.
He assured Nigerians that the Armed Forces remained fully committed to eliminating terrorists, bandits and other criminal elements threatening the country’s peace and stability.
The ceremony ended with the inspection and symbolic handover of the security assets to the relevant security agencies, with stakeholders describing the intervention as a significant boost to Sokoto State’s security architecture and Nigeria’s wider campaign against insecurity.
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