Friday Sermon: Rhapsody of Corruption: Eleven Years of ‘Change’ Revisited

By Babatunde Jose

O mankind! Do your duty to your Lord, and fear (the coming of) a Day when no father can avail aught for his son, nor a son avail aught for his father. Verily, the promise of Allah is true: Let not then this present life deceive you, nor let the Chief Deceiver deceive you about Allah. (Quran 31:33)

After eleven years of supposedly relentless APC war against corruption and waste in government, one is saddened to come to the realization that nothing has changed.

There are many culprits for this pandemic of rabid puppies that is about to swamp the entire nation and infect the international community in the process. They include a dysfunctional and kleptocratic political class, a thieving bureaucracy, a disoriented traditional institution, a disordered military profession, a paralyzed police force, an alienated and enfeebled citizenry and a corrupt and corrupting spiritual merchant class that preaches the virtue of prosperity without commensurate hard work. – Tatalo Alamu

Corruption and crime are endemic sociological occurrences which appear with regular frequency in virtually all countries on a global scale in varying degree and proportion. Individual nations each allocate domestic resources for the control and regulation of corruption and crime.

Strategies to counter corruption are often summarized under the umbrella term anti-corruption. Corruption is a form of dishonesty or criminal offense undertaken by a person or organization entrusted with a position of authority, to acquire illicit benefit or abuse power for one’s private gain. Political corruption occurs when an office-holder or other governmental employee acts in an official capacity for personal gain. Corruption is most commonplace in kleptocracies, oligarchies, narco-states and mafia states.

A cursory glance at recent corruption scandals will give us a glimpse into the sordid matter.

The case against former Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, involves multiple charges of money laundering, conspiracy, and unlawful acquisition of assets. The EFCC has filed 16 counts against Malami, his son, and an associate, Hajia Bashir Asabe, over alleged illicit financial transactions spanning several years. The charges allege that no fewer than 30 high-value properties worth about ₦212.8 billion were acquired through proceeds of unlawful activities. The case has garnered significant media attention and is being prosecuted by the EFCC.

The Betta Edu scandal involves allegations of corruption and financial misconduct by the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Dr. Betta Edu. She was suspended by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in January 2024 after being accused of diverting ₦585 million into a private account. The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is investigating the case. The case remains inconclusive as nothing has been heard of it since her suspension, reinstatement and final replacement.

The case against former CBN Governor Godwin Emefiele involves allegations of $4.5 billion fraud. Emefiele has denied any wrongdoing, asserting that his actions were in line with the law and national interest. The case is still inconclusive.

The case against Sambo Dasuki involves allegations of criminal breach of trust and fraud amounting to N33.2 billion. Dasuki, along with Aminu Baba-Kusa and two companies, faced a 32-count charge. The case has been ongoing since 2015, with Dasuki first arraigned on December 14, 2015, and re-arraigned on May 11, 2018. As of the latest updates in late 2025, Sambo Dasuki remains in Nigeria, attending his ongoing trial, and has not been reported as incarcerated. His legal proceedings are still active, with the court allowing the EFCC to finalize its witness list and evidence before he opens his defense. The case continues to attract attention due to its long duration and the high-profile nature of the allegations.

Yahaya Bello, the former Kogi State Governor, is facing multiple legal challenges due to allegations of fraud and corruption. The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has filed charges against him, accusing him of misappropriating state funds and committing financial misconduct during his tenure. Bello has been granted bail in both the Federal Capital Territory High Court and the Federal High Court cases, with bail amounts set at N500 million. The trial is ongoing, with the court’s jurisdiction upheld in dismissing applications to quash the charges. Bello remains an active political player that belies his corruption travails. This is Nigeria.

Former Kaduna state governor Nasir El-Rufai is facing 10 charges of corruption and money laundering in the Federal High Court. The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) accused him of inflating severance pay by N579.7 million and fraudulent dollar deposits. El-Rufai allegedly received $817,900 through various unlawful bank deposits over the years while in office as governor. He is also facing criminal charges of wire-tapping.

There are more high profile cases too numerous to be listed in this short account. However, suffice to ask whether these crooked elite can make the kingdom. Yet, our anti corruption outfits continue to fight corruption but with modest success:

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has reported significant achievements in the fight against corruption and financial crimes in Nigeria. In 2025, the EFCC has secured over 7,000 convictions, with 4,111 of those reported in 2024 alone. The agency has also recovered over 365 billion naira in asset recoveries in 2024 and 500 billion naira cumulatively by 2025.

The increasing number of prosecutions and convictions, with associated refunds of large sums of money, is still ongoing.” But that is as the story goes. Corruption was not forced into hibernation or retreat.

The late sage, Obafemi Awolowo said “The pursuit of wealth is not a bad thing in itself because without the food and comforts which wealth provides, life will be penurious and drab. But always remember that any wealth accumulated on a selfish basis, at the expense of the State in defiance of social justice, helps to create a disorganized society in which everybody will eat everybody and no one person can be safe”.

It is becoming increasingly clear that it is a sin and unpatriotic for anyone to remain honest under this condition! How do you want to explain your condition of poverty and impoverishment to your children and children’s children? What would you tell them you were doing or where you were when their friend’s parents were looting the commonwealth? Where were you when the Police and the staff of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) shared N3.14 billion as palliatives for the COVID-19 pandemic? Were they resurrecting their dead colleagues who had died of Coronavirus?

No wonder someone said we are ‘fantastically corrupt’. Islam enjoins Muslims to play a proactive role in the anti-corruption campaign. It is seen as a veritable amal (right moral action); an act of great social benefit that elevates the standing of the ummah and the country.

Fighting bribery (rashwah) and corruption (fasad) is an integral part of the teachings of the Quran and Hadith. The Quran prohibits “devouring/misappropriation of the property of others” see Quran 4:29 and 2:188, which is a broad concept that subsumes such other offences as fraud, hoarding, theft, and gambling. The text also condemns those in authority who spread corruption and mischief among people, bestowing favors on some and oppressing others (Quran 28:4 and 89:10-12).

Overwhelmingly, institutional weakness enables most politically exposed persons to walk free. In 2022, Buhari granted pardon to two convicted politically exposed persons.

The NNPC, the Nigerian Ports Authority, the Nigerian Police Force, Customs and other graft-prone agencies have not been thoroughly cleansed.

A suspended Accountant-General of the Federation allegedly was able to steal N109 billion out of which he has returned N30 billion, according to the EFCC. What happened to the huge balance from the heist? And he is not yet in jail!

Many of the corruption cases, particularly the high-profile ones, remained pending before the courts due to administrative or procedural delays.

During the last administration, cases of budget padding were rampant. The ICPC revealed that MDAs ‘padded’ the 2021 budget to the tune of N300 billion. They allegedly ‘padded’ the 2022 budget with duplicated projects worth N100 billion. Yet there were no publicly known consequences for the complicit lawmakers and civil servants.

In 2021, an NGO compiled a list of 25 top corruption cases linked with stolen or mismanaged funds worth N900 billion, which the government was investigating but were left dormant.

A classic case is the story of how the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), spent the approved $8.5 million budget for the immediate evacuation of about 5,000 Nigerians stranded in Poland, Romania and Hungary when the Russia-Ukraine war started.

According to a copy of its response to a FOI request, NEMA spent $3,546,912.48, €84,952 and N36,480.

The total amount spent to evacuate 1,500 persons from three European countries to Nigeria in 10 days in March 2022, when converted into naira, is N1,543,513,266.944 (approximately N1.5 billion).

The document shows that the agency paid $2,224,000.00 to three airlines – Air Peace Limited received $1,224,000.00; Azman Air Limited received $500,000.00 and Max Air Limited also received $500,000.00.

NEMA also said 1497 returnees were paid $100 each, totaling $149,700.00 to empower them to their various destination after they landed safely in Nigeria.

Other payments for logistics and other items include payment to the Refugees Commission (Logistics) – $82,737.34, which is equivalent to N33,770,900.00, payment to the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs Ministry (Logistics) – $14,318.51(USD) (equivalent to N5,925,000.00), payment to Foreign Affairs Ministry (Foreign Mission) – $1,076,156.63, another payment of Foreign Affairs Ministry (Foreign Mission) – €84,952.00 and payment to the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) for (Logistics) – N36,480,000.00.

This indicates that the agency did not exhaust the government-approved $8.5 million budgeted for the evacuation mission during the Russian-Ukraine war, leaving a balance of $4,793,504 (N1,983,551,999.256) left. We were not told what happened to the balance, but you are free to let your imagination run wild!

Evacuation of Nigerians from Sudan, created another avenue for ‘chop chop’. The government voted $1.4 million for the exercise. While most nations sent in their Air Force planes to evacuate their nationals, our people resorted to hiring buses to transport people from Khartoum to Aswan in Egypt where aircrafts would then fly them back to Nigeria.

That was not the scandal, imagine hiring buses from Khartoum to Aswan for the sum of $30,000 per bus. Wow!

We might not know the new formula that would be unveiled with the current evacuation of our people from South Africa. It is possible we will embark on mfecane or another forced migration or ‘great trek of heroic dimension’ from Jo’burg to Lagos.

Presently we are being regaled with another saga of an alleged Presidential Foreign Intervention Promotion Council (PFIPC) which incidentally worked itself into the National Budget, secured offices in the National Secretariat and had been operating from there; holding meetings with foreign missions, sending note verbal to foreign embassies and holding world conferences in Abuja and operatiuon accounts with banks and the Central Bank of Nigeria. Fantastic country.

A question that continues to agitate the mind of spiritually minded people is whether these perpetrators’ of transgressions, iniquities and corruption in the land will make the kingdom?

But those who break the Covenant of Allah, after having plighted their word thereto, and cut asunder those things which Allah has commanded to be joined, and work mischief in the land; — on them is the Curse; for them is the terrible Home! (Quran 13:25)

Barka Juma’at and a happy weekend

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LAST LINE:

Bearer Keks add another year. Last Wednesday 1st of July was the birthday of my favorite cousin, Mr. Fatai Akintola Kekere-Ekun, a quintessential good man, Bearer of no mean standing, and the ‘First man’ of the Judiciary! The birthday was heralded by thunderstorms and unprecedented rainfall and deluge of Noahkian proportion. But not the ‘rainfall according to the convention of Crescent Bearers, as Bearer Keks was up there in Abuja, far from the maddening floods. We wish him many more years in good health and vitality and in the service of mankind. May your days be long. Salaam