Islam
Friday Sermon: Rhapsody of Corruption: Eleven Years of ‘Change’ Revisited
By Babatunde Jose
O mankind! Do your duty to your Lord, and fear (the coming of) a Day when no father can avail aught for his son, nor a son avail aught for his father. Verily, the promise of Allah is true: Let not then this present life deceive you, nor let the Chief Deceiver deceive you about Allah. (Quran 31:33)
After eleven years of supposedly relentless APC war against corruption and waste in government, one is saddened to come to the realization that nothing has changed.
There are many culprits for this pandemic of rabid puppies that is about to swamp the entire nation and infect the international community in the process. They include a dysfunctional and kleptocratic political class, a thieving bureaucracy, a disoriented traditional institution, a disordered military profession, a paralyzed police force, an alienated and enfeebled citizenry and a corrupt and corrupting spiritual merchant class that preaches the virtue of prosperity without commensurate hard work. – Tatalo Alamu
Corruption and crime are endemic sociological occurrences which appear with regular frequency in virtually all countries on a global scale in varying degree and proportion. Individual nations each allocate domestic resources for the control and regulation of corruption and crime.
Strategies to counter corruption are often summarized under the umbrella term anti-corruption. Corruption is a form of dishonesty or criminal offense undertaken by a person or organization entrusted with a position of authority, to acquire illicit benefit or abuse power for one’s private gain. Political corruption occurs when an office-holder or other governmental employee acts in an official capacity for personal gain. Corruption is most commonplace in kleptocracies, oligarchies, narco-states and mafia states.
A cursory glance at recent corruption scandals will give us a glimpse into the sordid matter.
The case against former Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, involves multiple charges of money laundering, conspiracy, and unlawful acquisition of assets. The EFCC has filed 16 counts against Malami, his son, and an associate, Hajia Bashir Asabe, over alleged illicit financial transactions spanning several years. The charges allege that no fewer than 30 high-value properties worth about ₦212.8 billion were acquired through proceeds of unlawful activities. The case has garnered significant media attention and is being prosecuted by the EFCC.
The Betta Edu scandal involves allegations of corruption and financial misconduct by the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Dr. Betta Edu. She was suspended by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in January 2024 after being accused of diverting ₦585 million into a private account. The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is investigating the case. The case remains inconclusive as nothing has been heard of it since her suspension, reinstatement and final replacement.
The case against former CBN Governor Godwin Emefiele involves allegations of $4.5 billion fraud. Emefiele has denied any wrongdoing, asserting that his actions were in line with the law and national interest. The case is still inconclusive.
The case against Sambo Dasuki involves allegations of criminal breach of trust and fraud amounting to N33.2 billion. Dasuki, along with Aminu Baba-Kusa and two companies, faced a 32-count charge. The case has been ongoing since 2015, with Dasuki first arraigned on December 14, 2015, and re-arraigned on May 11, 2018. As of the latest updates in late 2025, Sambo Dasuki remains in Nigeria, attending his ongoing trial, and has not been reported as incarcerated. His legal proceedings are still active, with the court allowing the EFCC to finalize its witness list and evidence before he opens his defense. The case continues to attract attention due to its long duration and the high-profile nature of the allegations.
Yahaya Bello, the former Kogi State Governor, is facing multiple legal challenges due to allegations of fraud and corruption. The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has filed charges against him, accusing him of misappropriating state funds and committing financial misconduct during his tenure. Bello has been granted bail in both the Federal Capital Territory High Court and the Federal High Court cases, with bail amounts set at N500 million. The trial is ongoing, with the court’s jurisdiction upheld in dismissing applications to quash the charges. Bello remains an active political player that belies his corruption travails. This is Nigeria.
Former Kaduna state governor Nasir El-Rufai is facing 10 charges of corruption and money laundering in the Federal High Court. The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) accused him of inflating severance pay by N579.7 million and fraudulent dollar deposits. El-Rufai allegedly received $817,900 through various unlawful bank deposits over the years while in office as governor. He is also facing criminal charges of wire-tapping.
There are more high profile cases too numerous to be listed in this short account. However, suffice to ask whether these crooked elite can make the kingdom. Yet, our anti corruption outfits continue to fight corruption but with modest success:
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has reported significant achievements in the fight against corruption and financial crimes in Nigeria. In 2025, the EFCC has secured over 7,000 convictions, with 4,111 of those reported in 2024 alone. The agency has also recovered over 365 billion naira in asset recoveries in 2024 and 500 billion naira cumulatively by 2025.
The increasing number of prosecutions and convictions, with associated refunds of large sums of money, is still ongoing.” But that is as the story goes. Corruption was not forced into hibernation or retreat.
The late sage, Obafemi Awolowo said “The pursuit of wealth is not a bad thing in itself because without the food and comforts which wealth provides, life will be penurious and drab. But always remember that any wealth accumulated on a selfish basis, at the expense of the State in defiance of social justice, helps to create a disorganized society in which everybody will eat everybody and no one person can be safe”.
It is becoming increasingly clear that it is a sin and unpatriotic for anyone to remain honest under this condition! How do you want to explain your condition of poverty and impoverishment to your children and children’s children? What would you tell them you were doing or where you were when their friend’s parents were looting the commonwealth? Where were you when the Police and the staff of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) shared N3.14 billion as palliatives for the COVID-19 pandemic? Were they resurrecting their dead colleagues who had died of Coronavirus?
No wonder someone said we are ‘fantastically corrupt’. Islam enjoins Muslims to play a proactive role in the anti-corruption campaign. It is seen as a veritable amal (right moral action); an act of great social benefit that elevates the standing of the ummah and the country.
Fighting bribery (rashwah) and corruption (fasad) is an integral part of the teachings of the Quran and Hadith. The Quran prohibits “devouring/misappropriation of the property of others” see Quran 4:29 and 2:188, which is a broad concept that subsumes such other offences as fraud, hoarding, theft, and gambling. The text also condemns those in authority who spread corruption and mischief among people, bestowing favors on some and oppressing others (Quran 28:4 and 89:10-12).
Overwhelmingly, institutional weakness enables most politically exposed persons to walk free. In 2022, Buhari granted pardon to two convicted politically exposed persons.
The NNPC, the Nigerian Ports Authority, the Nigerian Police Force, Customs and other graft-prone agencies have not been thoroughly cleansed.
A suspended Accountant-General of the Federation allegedly was able to steal N109 billion out of which he has returned N30 billion, according to the EFCC. What happened to the huge balance from the heist? And he is not yet in jail!
Many of the corruption cases, particularly the high-profile ones, remained pending before the courts due to administrative or procedural delays.
During the last administration, cases of budget padding were rampant. The ICPC revealed that MDAs ‘padded’ the 2021 budget to the tune of N300 billion. They allegedly ‘padded’ the 2022 budget with duplicated projects worth N100 billion. Yet there were no publicly known consequences for the complicit lawmakers and civil servants.
In 2021, an NGO compiled a list of 25 top corruption cases linked with stolen or mismanaged funds worth N900 billion, which the government was investigating but were left dormant.
A classic case is the story of how the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), spent the approved $8.5 million budget for the immediate evacuation of about 5,000 Nigerians stranded in Poland, Romania and Hungary when the Russia-Ukraine war started.
According to a copy of its response to a FOI request, NEMA spent $3,546,912.48, €84,952 and N36,480.
The total amount spent to evacuate 1,500 persons from three European countries to Nigeria in 10 days in March 2022, when converted into naira, is N1,543,513,266.944 (approximately N1.5 billion).
The document shows that the agency paid $2,224,000.00 to three airlines – Air Peace Limited received $1,224,000.00; Azman Air Limited received $500,000.00 and Max Air Limited also received $500,000.00.
NEMA also said 1497 returnees were paid $100 each, totaling $149,700.00 to empower them to their various destination after they landed safely in Nigeria.
Other payments for logistics and other items include payment to the Refugees Commission (Logistics) – $82,737.34, which is equivalent to N33,770,900.00, payment to the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs Ministry (Logistics) – $14,318.51(USD) (equivalent to N5,925,000.00), payment to Foreign Affairs Ministry (Foreign Mission) – $1,076,156.63, another payment of Foreign Affairs Ministry (Foreign Mission) – €84,952.00 and payment to the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) for (Logistics) – N36,480,000.00.
This indicates that the agency did not exhaust the government-approved $8.5 million budgeted for the evacuation mission during the Russian-Ukraine war, leaving a balance of $4,793,504 (N1,983,551,999.256) left. We were not told what happened to the balance, but you are free to let your imagination run wild!
Evacuation of Nigerians from Sudan, created another avenue for ‘chop chop’. The government voted $1.4 million for the exercise. While most nations sent in their Air Force planes to evacuate their nationals, our people resorted to hiring buses to transport people from Khartoum to Aswan in Egypt where aircrafts would then fly them back to Nigeria.
That was not the scandal, imagine hiring buses from Khartoum to Aswan for the sum of $30,000 per bus. Wow!
We might not know the new formula that would be unveiled with the current evacuation of our people from South Africa. It is possible we will embark on mfecane or another forced migration or ‘great trek of heroic dimension’ from Jo’burg to Lagos.
Presently we are being regaled with another saga of an alleged Presidential Foreign Intervention Promotion Council (PFIPC) which incidentally worked itself into the National Budget, secured offices in the National Secretariat and had been operating from there; holding meetings with foreign missions, sending note verbal to foreign embassies and holding world conferences in Abuja and operatiuon accounts with banks and the Central Bank of Nigeria. Fantastic country.
A question that continues to agitate the mind of spiritually minded people is whether these perpetrators’ of transgressions, iniquities and corruption in the land will make the kingdom?
But those who break the Covenant of Allah, after having plighted their word thereto, and cut asunder those things which Allah has commanded to be joined, and work mischief in the land; — on them is the Curse; for them is the terrible Home! (Quran 13:25)
Barka Juma’at and a happy weekend
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LAST LINE:
Bearer Keks add another year. Last Wednesday 1st of July was the birthday of my favorite cousin, Mr. Fatai Akintola Kekere-Ekun, a quintessential good man, Bearer of no mean standing, and the ‘First man’ of the Judiciary! The birthday was heralded by thunderstorms and unprecedented rainfall and deluge of Noahkian proportion. But not the ‘rainfall according to the convention of Crescent Bearers, as Bearer Keks was up there in Abuja, far from the maddening floods. We wish him many more years in good health and vitality and in the service of mankind. May your days be long. Salaam
Islam
Friday Sermon: Prof Hakeem Olumide Danmole 1946 – 2026: Departure of a Comrade
Let us reflect and contemplate. “Death is the only appointment none of us will miss. It does not check our age. It does not consider our plans. It does not wait for us to finish building, marrying, studying, traveling, or raising our children. It arrives exactly when Allah has decreed.
“Many of us live as though we have plenty of time. We postpone repentance. Delay forgiveness. Hold grudges. Neglect our prayers. And keep telling ourselves, “I will change tomorrow.” But how many people woke up expecting tomorrow and never reached the evening? How many left their homes never knowing it would be the last time? The frightening reality is that death is not far away—it is simply unseen.
“The grave is closer to us than many of the plans we are making. And when that moment comes, our wealth will stay behind. Our titles will stay behind. Our arguments and competitions will stay behind. Only our deeds will accompany us. The prayer you delayed. The repentance you postponed. The kindness you withheld. The Qur’an you neglected. The heart you broke. Everything will matter.
“So let us return to Allah before we are returned to Him. Let us repent before we wish for one more chance. Let us pray before others stand over us in prayer. Let us remember Allah today, before the day comes when people remember us only in their duʿā. May Allah grant us a beautiful ending, forgive our shortcomings, and make our last words in this world a testimony of faith. Ameen Yaa Hayyu, Yaa Quyyum, Yaa Dhul Jallal Wal Ikram” – Anonymous
We are all inexorably, marching closer to our grave. For every minute, hour, day, week, month, and year that we add, there is a corresponding movement towards the grave. “Every soul shall have a taste of death: And only on the Day of Judgement shall you be paid your full recompense. Only he who is saved far from the Fire and admitted to the garden will have attained the object (of Life): For the life of this world is but goods and chattels of deception.” (Quran 3:185)
What lesson do we get from this realization? In the not too distant future, we would leave all our amazing wealth, results of our accumulation and gathering and descend into the grave or rise up to heaven or hell alone without any accompaniments. Remember the gold, ornaments and other worldly goods buried with the Egyptian and Aztec kings, none left the earth with them.
We search the world for the renowned men of old like Mughal emperor, Shah Jahan (1628 to 1658) who built the Taj Mahal, one of the seven wonders of the world, commissioned in 1632, to house the tomb of his favorite wife, Mumtaz Mahal. People don’t even remember him anymore.
As the years roll by, one day, one after the other, we will take our exit from this earthly plane. What is expected of each human being, where does his path lead him after the sojourn on earth?
The answer to this is exemplified in Ecclesiastes 3, the third chapter of the Book of Ecclesiastes in the Hebrew Bible or the Old Testament of the Christian Bible. The book contains philosophical speeches by a character called ‘Qoheleth’ “the Teacher”; composed probably between the fifth and second centuries BC. Targum, and Talmud attribute the authorship of the book to King Solomon.
As for the grave, we are told the life of the deceased in the grave is different from his life in this world. It is a special kind of life in al-barzakh (the interval between death and the Day of Resurrection) which is not like life in this world. To this end we often pray for our dead to be spared the punishment of the grave.
Two important concerns of a good Muslim are his legacy and the grave. There is always the fear that his progeny would obliterate whatever good he has spent his life to build. It is a real and founded fear. May Allah give us children who will preserve our legacies. Amen.
“O Prophet! Truly We have sent thee as a Witness, a Bearer of Glad Tidings, and a Warner, And as one who invites to Allah’s (Grace) by His leave, and as a Lamp spreading Light. (Quran 33:45-46)
The Prophet (SAW) left a legacy of a political system that was the embodiment of guardianship and care of the people and whose distinctive qualities were justice and accountability in governance as acknowledged by Muslims and non-Muslims alike.
A system fashioned upon the words of Allah in Surah an-Nisa: “O ye who believe! Stand out firmly for justice, as witnesses to Allah, even as against yourselves, or your parents, or your kin, and whether it be (against) rich or poor: For Allah can best protect both. Follow not the lusts (of your hearts), lest ye swerve, and if ye distort (justice) or decline to do justice, verily Allah is well acquainted with all that ye do.” (Quran 4:135)
The prophet (SAW) said: “Each of you is a guardian and each of you is questioned over his subjects, the Imam is responsible over the people and he is questioned over his responsibility.”
Leaders such as Khalifah Umar bin Al Khattab who during the famine in Medina refused to eat anything but coarse food, saying; “If I don’t taste suffering, how can I know the suffering of others?”
Can we say these about our leaders? Do they even understand what it means to leave a legacy of service? Legacy is fundamental to what it is to be human. Being reminded of death is a good thing because death informs life. It gives you a perspective on what is important.
Stephen Grellet 1773–1855 said famously: “I shall pass this way but once; any good that I can do or any kindness I can show to any human being; let me do it now. Let me not defer nor neglect it, for I shall not pass this way again.”
Inna lillah wa ina ilehi rajiun. On the 1st of June 2026, we lost a friend, brother and quintessential gentleman; Professor Hakeem Olumide Danmole, (HOD), historian, academic, administrator; born June 17, 1946; University of Ibadan, 1970-1974; University of Birmingham England, 1975-80; Prof. History, 1992.
According to Professor Toyin Falola, “But perhaps the most enduring aspect of Professor Danmole’s intellectual contribution was his insistence on how African Muslim societies must be studied. He rejected the colonial assumptions and challenged the myopic point of views with which African Islamic history had been interpreted. He wrote against the reduction of Islam in West Africa to mere expansionism and positioned the spread of the religion through a deeply rooted socio-economic and intellectual force that shaped institutions, promoted literacy, influenced diplomacy, birth new identities and social organization across centuries.
“His works on the Sokoto Jihad, Yoruba Muslim communities, Islamic scholarship in Southwestern Nigeria, and the continuity of indigenous intellectual traditions shows his commitment in reframing the complexities in African history. He understood the profound damage caused by colonial historiography that put Africans as passive recipients of civilization, rather than active participants in building institutions, ideas and a flourishing society. His writings largely dispelled the wrong colonial narratives. The esteemed scholar, like others who shared his views, saw history as liberation. To help recover African memory was, for him, a step in recovering its dignity. He understood the implications of cultural dependency and intellectual insecurity as products of being stripped of one’s historical confidence.”
As part of the activities marking the 50th Anniversary of Lagos State in 2017, Professor Danmole gave a classic lecture: “Lagos: Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow” which touched incisively on various aspects of the history of Lagos State including the contentious “no man’s land” claim. It is however a fact of life and death that the erudite historian left without taking any of his research notes, hundreds of publications and mimeographs with him to the grave. That is the lesson of life. We come with nothing and depart with nothing.
I was opportune to meet late HOD at Ijebu Muslim College in 1969 where we were both art students in the HSC class. He was an ambitious student who was in a hurry to get his A Level and proceed to the university. I must confess, he infected me with this bug, which is one of the reasons I pursued my studies with vigor. He introduced me to what his erstwhile tutor at Jubril Martin, Baba Bamgbose, aka Bamgbosa, taught him; the art of short-cut to reading and preparation for examinations, called ‘pagbonje’. He nearly made me attempt the A ‘Level in lower six.
At the University of Ibadan where both of us took history, HOD was a diligent student, he branched off into Arabic and Islamic history, which led him to spend a year in Sudan which made him graduate in 1974. He would later berth in 1975 at the Center for West African Studies, University of Birmingham where he bagged his Masters’ and Doctorate.
Like we Joses, he was an Agarawu son. This would account for his lifelong relationship with late Professor Lateef Hussein (another Agarawu son), former Vice Chancellor of LASU who influenced Danmole’s transfer to LASU from the University of Ilorin.
I remember our escapades in their Olatilewa family home in Surulere and the antics of Hakeem’s brother, Taju, a colleague in the Daily Times and a prolific sports writer. TJD as he was popularly called was at Adeola Odutola Comprehensive when we were at Muslim College. A great guy and rascal. TJD preceded his brother to the grave. Inna lillahi wa inna ilehi rajiun.
Their father, Alhaji Danmole was a very great father, who indulged our youthful peccadilloes and rascality. May all their souls rest in peace.
Going back to the issue of death, there is no doubt it is a sound warning and reminder to us all that it’s a debt that we all owe and must pay anytime the giver of life decides to take it back.
We read in Surah Al-Imran, verse 185 (3:185): “Every soul shall taste death.” (Quran 3:185)
This verse is often cited to reflect on mortality, accountability, and the importance of preparing for the afterlife, serving as a central reminder in Islamic teachings about the fleeting nature of worldly existence and the certainty of death.
Every living being, regardless of status or power, will experience death. This emphasizes the transient nature of worldly life.
True recompense for deeds will be given only on the Day of Resurrection. Human efforts and rewards in this world are incomplete without divine judgment
Those who are saved from Hellfire and admitted to Paradise achieve ultimate success. This highlights the spiritual goal beyond worldly pursuits.
The verse reminds believers that the pleasures of this world are temporary and deceptive, urging focus on eternal life, hence the opening paragraph of this elegy.
May Allah SWT, in His infinite mercies, obliterate the shortcomings of HOD and with him that of his brother Taju and his late wife Professor Taibat Danmole, an accomplished scholar and former Commissioner for Education in Oyo State, and of course his late father. Inna lillahi wa ina ilehi rajiun.
“Foolish is the man who shows pride & arrogance on earth due to his wealth, not realizing that none of it will be of use in his grave.” Dr. Abu Bilal Philips
“Our Lord! Give us in this world (that which is) good and in the Hereafter (that which is) good & protect us from the punishment of the Fire.”(Quran 2:201)
Barka Juma’at and happy weekend
Islam
Friday Sermon: Facing Mount Arafat 3: A Prophet’s Final Admonition
Khutbatul Wada’ or Prophet Muhammad’s (SAW) ‘last sermon’ was delivered on the 9th of Zulhijjah 10 A.H (632 C.E) on Mount ‘Arafat, Makkah.
Prophet Muhammad (SAW) is an example for all of humanity. He was always a remarkable man. He excelled in all walks of life by being a prophet, ruler, statesman, orator, soldier, husband, friend, father and a grandfather. He was a man of love, patience, courage, wisdom, generosity, intelligence and exemplary character who inspires over a billion lives throughout the world.
Allah says in the Quran that he was sent as a mercy for the people of the world: And We sent thee only as a mercy for all mankind. وَمَٓا اَرْسَلْنَاكَ اِلَّا رَحْمَةً لِلْعَالَم۪ينَ; Wama arsalnaka illa rahmatanlilAAalameen. (Surah Al Anbiya, Quran 21:107)
Shortly before his death, Prophet Muhammad (SAW) delivered a sermon during the Hajj, which came to be known as his “Final Sermon”. This sermon was not only a reminder to his followers, but also the ‘final admonition’; it also heralded the end of his Prophetic Mission. Historically, the Farewell Sermon of Prophet Muhammad (SAW) occupies an important place in Islam.
The sermon consisted of summarized exhortations reflecting some of the core teachings of the Quran and Sunnah. The sermon exemplifies the Quran’s assertion that the prophet was but a Warner: This was mentioned 57 times in the Quran.
Prophet Muhammad (SAW) undertook his farewell and only pilgrimage in the year 10 A.H. and it has since been the model for performing the fifth pillar of Islam, the Hajj.
The Final Sermon:
“O People, lend me an attentive ear, for I know not whether after this year, I shall ever be amongst you again. Therefore, listen to what I am saying to you very carefully and take these words to those who could not be present here today.
“O People, just as you regard this month, this day, this city as Sacred, so regard the life and property of every Muslim as a sacred trust. Return the goods entrusted to you to their rightful owners.
“Hurt no one so that no one may hurt you. Remember that you will indeed meet your Lord, and that He will indeed reckon your deeds. God has forbidden you to take usury (interest), therefore all interest obligation shall henceforth be waived. Your capital, however, is yours to keep. You will neither inflict nor suffer any inequity.
“God has Judged that there shall be no interest, and that all the interest due to Al-Abbas ibn Abd’el Muttalib shall henceforth be waived… Beware of Satan, for the safety of your religion. He has lost all hope that he will ever be able to lead you astray in big things, so beware of following him in small things.
“O People, it is true that you have certain rights with regard to your women, but they also have rights over you. Remember that you have taken them as your wives only under a trust from God and with His permission. If they abide by your right, then to them belongs the right to be fed and clothed in kindness. Do treat your women well and be kind to them for they are your partners and committed helpers. And it is your right that they do not make friends with any one of whom you do not approve, as well as never to be unchaste.
“O People, listen to me in earnest, worship God, perform your five daily prayers, fast during the month of Ramadan, and offer Zakat. Perform Hajj if you have the means. All mankind is from Adam and Eve. An Arab has no superiority over a non-Arab, nor does a non-Arab have any superiority over an Arab; a white has no superiority over a black, nor does a black have any superiority over a white; [none have superiority over another] except by piety and good action. Learn that every Muslim is a brother to every Muslim and that the Muslims constitute one brotherhood. Nothing shall be legitimate to a Muslim which belongs to a fellow Muslim unless it was given freely and willingly. Do not, therefore, do injustice to yourselves. Remember, one day you will appear before God and answer for your deeds. So beware, do not stray from the path of righteousness after I am gone.
“O People, no prophet or apostle will come after me, and no new faith will be born. Reason well, therefore, O people, and understand words which I convey to you. I leave behind me two things, the Quran and my example, the Sunnah, and if you follow these you will never go astray. All those who listen to me shall pass on my words to others and those to others again; and it may be that the last ones understand my words better than those who listen to me directly. Be my witness, O God, that I have conveyed your message to your people.”
Thus the beloved Prophet (SAW) completed his Final Sermon, and upon it, near the summit of Arafat, the revelation came down: “…This day have I perfected your religion for you, completed My Grace upon you, and have chosen Islam for you as your religion…” (Quran 5:3)
Perhaps it is more appropriate to present this ayat in proper context: “Forbidden to you (for food) are: dead meat, blood, the flesh of swine, and that on which hath been invoked the name of other than Allah; that which hath been killed by strangling, or by a violent blow, or by a headlong fall, or by being gored to death; that which hath been (partly) eaten by a wild animal; unless ye are able to slaughter it (in due form); that which is sacrificed on stone (altars); (forbidden) also is the division (of meat) by raffling with arrows: that is impiety. This day have those who reject faith given up all hope of your religion: yet fear them not but fear Me. This day have I perfected your religion for you, completed My favour upon you, and have chosen for you Islam as your religion. But if any is forced by hunger, with no inclination to transgression, Allah is indeed Oft-forgiving, Most Merciful.” (Quran Surah Al Ma’idah Verse 3)
Indeed the meanings found in this sermon are astounding and it could rightly be described as the Prophet’s last Admonition.
But how have we as his followers kept to his admonitions? We have kept to them in the breach: An incorrigible generation, hell bent on disobedience and trenchant iniquities, we kill our fellow men, we enslave our women in the name of Sunnah, we persecute people of other faiths and engage in terrorism and are unjust to peoples of other races and ethnic persuasions, we are intolerant and intemperate in our manners and speech and we are bigots and fanatical in our ways. We have gone against all the things in the admonitions. We are unjust, nepotic and consume usury; we even export hard drugs to the ‘House of God; child abuse, prostitution and other forms of iniquities that make Sodom and Gomorrah pale into insignificance.
What will we not do for money? We dispossess the orphans and maltreat the widows. Sexual inequality which the Prophet preached against is still the order of the day in most Islamic countries and Muslim communities; 1,387 years after the Prophet, the Arabs and their cohorts still treat women as chattels.
The Admonition talks about equality of men but the Arab Muslims did not remember that when they came to enslave Africans, especially from East Africa. A generation of vile men and human anacondas, we even attempt to bribe God, but He refused to be mocked. On the Day of Qiyamah they will reap their just recompense. Walahi! There will be much weeping and gnashing of teeth, but it will be too late.
Let us reflect on ourselves, take a step back, and revive the core teachings of our Prophet (SAW) in achieving an ethical and moral society, wherever we are, where no one inflicts harm or injustice upon others.
May Allah grant us the strength to become better Muslims and better human beings.
LA ILAHA ILLA ANTA SUBHANAKA INNI KUNTU MINAZ ZALIMEEN: “None has the right to be worshipped but You (O Allah)), Glorified (and Exalted) are You (above all that (evil) they associate with You). Truly, I have been of the wrong-doers.”(Quran 21:87)
Barka Juma’at, happy weekend and Eid Mubarak and Barka da Sallah.
Islam
Friday Sermon: Facing Mount Arafat 2: The Pilgrims Progress
By Babatunde Jose
On Monday 25th May, the 9th day of Dhul Hijjah, the last month of the Islamic calendar, over 1.8 million pilgrims will converge on Mount Arafat for the annual Hajj festival.
Based on historical trends from 2023 to 2025, for 2026, Saudi authorities anticipate around 1.8 million pilgrims, maintaining a similar scale to recent years despite ongoing regional security concerns. This includes both domestic pilgrims and international arrivals from over 170 countries.
Gathering on the plains of Arafat is an important highpoint of the Hajj. Day of Arafat is the day Hajj is consummated. Pilgrims spend the afternoon there praying and supplicating to Allah to wash away their sins and make them whole again: Failure to be present on the Day of Arafat invalidates the Hajj: 15 years ago, my late sister, Dupe who was on admission in Mecca was conveyed to Arafat in a hospital ambulance in order to allow her fulfill the requirement of Hajj.
The Day of Arafat is therefore an essential part of Hajj, and Aisha (RA) reported that the Messenger of Allah (SAW) said: “There is no day on which Allah sets free more slaves from Hell than He does on the Day of Arafat”. (Muslim) It was on this special day in the afternoon of the Day of Arafat during his first and only Hajj that the Prophet (SAW) made his famous farewell speech to a crowd of over 120,000 Companions.
Hajj is mentioned in several ayahs in the Quran: ““And proclaim the Pilgrimage among men: they will come to thee on foot and (mounted) on every kind of camel, lean on account of journeys through deep and distant mountain highways;”(Quran 22:27) See also (Quran 2:125), (Quran 2:158), (Quran 2:189), (2:196-203) and (Quran 3:96-97)
Hajj attracts a very diverse multitude from all over the world, but it is important to clarify the largeness of the gathering as there has been a misconception on the part of many Muslims. Hajj is the second largest annual religious gathering.
Arba’een Pilgrimage is the world’s largest annual religious gathering that is held every year in Karbala, Iraq, at the end of the 40-day mourning period following Ashura, the religious ritual for the commemoration of martyrdom of the grandson of Prophet Mohammad (SAW) and the third Shia Imam, Husayn ibn Ali. The number of participants in the annual pilgrimage reached 25 million or more in 2026.
The Arba’een pilgrimage is non-obligatory compared to Hajj which is obligatory for those who can afford it. Secondly, the spiritual significance of the Arba’een trek is of limited Islamic significance as it is restricted to Shiites who are for all intents and purposes renegades in the mainstream of Islam. Thirdly, Islam recognizes only the Hajj as a fundamental pillar of Islam.
There is however a Nigerian connection to this Shia event. Pilgrims in West Africa who are unable to go to Karbala instead head toward Zaria in Nigeria to be addressed by the Shia leader Ibrahim Zakzaky. These include pilgrims from Nigeria as well as Ghana, Chad, Cameroon, Benin and Togo. The Shiite problem has since developed into a political conundrum with its leadership under detention and Zakzaky’s Islamic Movement of Nigeria proscribed and declared a terrorist organization.
However, the largest religious gathering of all time is the Kumbh Mela festival of the Hindus in India. According to the Economist, the attendance figures “implausibly imply that half of all Indians made the pilgrimage”. Attendance numbers were computed from a mix of manual counts, train arrivals, satellite imagery and camera footage. It is considered the largest peaceful gathering in the world, with devotees bathing in the sacred confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers to cleanse sins and seek spiritual liberation.
The Maha Kumbh 2025 witnessed millions of devotees participating making it the largest human congregation in history. The temporary city set up for the Mela covered 4,000 hectares, with 150,000 tents and extensive infrastructure to accommodate pilgrims.
The Uttar Pradesh government invested heavily in infrastructure, including: Roads and bridges: Over 450 km of roads and 30 pontoon bridges. 150,000 toilets, 10,000 sanitation workers, and river cleaning teams. 40,000 police officers, surveillance cameras, and underwater drones for safety. Medical facilities: Over 2,000 medical personnel deployed across the Mela area.
This leads to the contentious issue of government involvement in pilgrimage, its organization and logistics. This has been an issue in our religiously charged political firmament. It, however, need not be so as there are historical and contemporary facts to suggest that governments all over the world have always been involved in the affairs of their citizens who embark on pilgrimage in their tens of thousands.
In Britain, for instance, the Foreign and Commonwealth Office in 2000 helped fund the British Hajj Delegation to provide consular support and medical services for its citizens on the ground in Saudi Arabia.
Despite being officially secular, the French government posts a consul in Jeddah to help French nationals making the hajj.
Russia, which has over 14 million Muslim citizens; the largest population of any European country, has perhaps done the most to support its citizen-hajj pilgrims. Since the early 2000s, under the Putin government, Russia’s Muslims have enjoyed discounted flights to Jeddah during hajj season on Aeroflot, the state airline.
A state-created hajj liaison office arranges visas and transportation. And in another twist, after annexing Crimea from Ukraine, Russia offered Crimean Tatars generous Hajj subsidies ($1000 per person, about a third of the cost of an economy package tour).
Having inherited a hajj tradition with their colonial conquests, Europe’s imperial powers had to decide what to do with it. In the mid-nineteenth century, as hajj traffic between European colonies and Mecca began to grow, colonial officials nursed anxiety and fears of the hajj as a spreader of cholera and other infectious diseases; some even suggested banning the hajj.
This was especially true after 1865, the year a massive cholera outbreak in Mecca became a global epidemic, spread far and wide by dispersing crowds of hajj pilgrims. After this epidemic—which killed more than 200,000 people worldwide in cities as far away as New York—the European powers convened the first in a series of conferences that identified the hajj as a sanitary and security threat. But attempts to ban the hajj proved impossible: as a pillar of Islam, and a duty for Muslims, the hajj could not be easily banned or stopped.
By the end of the nineteenth century, and for various reasons all of the European powers began to sponsor the hajj. They subsidized travel between their colonies and Arabia during hajj season, opened foreign consulates along routes to Mecca, and passed new laws to protect pilgrims from physical harm and financial scams.
In order to ease transportation, the Ottoman Caliph organized the construction of the Hejaz Railway from Damascus to Medina in 1906; though it stopped operations after the First World War when the Ottoman Empire was defeated and its colonies divided among the victorious European powers.
In Jeddah, the Dutch had set up a multi-service “Hajj Bureau.” The British ran a medical dispensary out of their consulate: And European doctors and nurses staffed the two main quarantine facilities set up to screen hajj pilgrims in El Tor (at the bottom of the Sinai Peninsula) and on Kamaran Island (in the Red Sea). By sponsoring the hajj, European colonial powers were simply trying to control or contain the problems created by a mass, annual movement of people.
It is however very clear to all observers that the Nigerian State does not underwrite the pilgrimage of Muslims to Mecca: But our excesses in all things and proclivity for corruption often mar the good intentions. However, the government has a duty and responsibility in offering Consular service, medical aid and welfare to pilgrims and being involved in the logistics of moving over 100,000 of its citizens to a foreign land for pilgrimage: This is not strange or unknown to international best practice.
But sponsoring state officials, their wives, girlfriends, concubines, children, and friends of the state on a junket to the Holy Land is not only condemnable but spiritually sinful.
We therefore wish our pilgrims which include my favorite cousin Abdul Fatai Akintota Kekere-Ekun and his amiable wife, Justice Kudirat Olatokunbo Kekere-Ekun, CJN, Hajj Mabrur. May Allah accept their Hajj as acts of Ibadah.
Barka Juma’at and Happy weekend
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