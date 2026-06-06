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Glo Introduces “More Data More Value” Offer to Boost Customers’ Experience

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Determine to enrich the digital experience of its subscribers, Globacom has introduced a new data offer, tagged “More Data More Value only on Glo”. The new offer gives customers as much as 10 percent more data across its bundles as the Nigerian telecom landscape shifts toward a data-led economy.

Globacom explained in a statement that “The new offer is designed to ensure that every Naira spent by a Nigerian consumer yields the highest possible digital return”, thus reinforcing the company’s long-standing reputation for affordability and empowerment.

“More Data More Value” offers a variety of weekly and monthly options planned to balance daytime and night-time usage. The weekly plan includes ₦1,000 option which provides 3.7GB of total data, consisting of 1.7GB main data and 2GB night data, while that of ₦2,000 offers 9GB in total, divided into 6.5GB main data and 2.5GB night data.

The monthly plan also comes with different options including that of ₦1,500 which delivers a total of 5.2GB (2.2GB main data paired with 3GB night data); the ₦2,000 option offering 6.25GB data, a combination of 3.25GB main data and 3GB night data and16.5GB, comprising 14.5GB main data and 2GB night data which goes for N5,000. There is also the ₦10,000 and N15,000 options, with N10,000 providing 42GB total, 38GB main data and 4GB night data, while ₦15,000 offers 64GB in total, consisting of 62GB main data and 2GB night data.

Glo’s enhanced bundles provide the necessary incentive for students, remote workers, and entrepreneurs to browse longer, whether for TikTok trends, Instagram aesthetics, YouTube streaming, or high-stakes gaming and stream without fear, ensuring their professional and social lives remain uninterrupted.

These improved bundles from Globacom give entrepreneurs, remote workers, and students the incentive they need to browse longer, whether for high-stakes gaming, YouTube streaming, Instagram aesthetics, or TikTok trends, and stream on end, while ensuring seamlessness in their social and professional lives.

Beyond individual users, the “More Data More Value” offer also extend its benefits to families and SMEs. With the reliance of small businesses and households on mobile hotspots for their daily operations, Glo has optimized its offerings to serve as the preferred network for high-volume usage.

The offer also serves as a driver of digital transformation through the Glo Café app. Customers are encouraged to utilize the app for seamless bundle subscriptions, as it allows them to manage their “more than 10% extra” data with ease, thus ensuring rewarding user experience.

“More Data More Value” offer underscores Glo’s commitment to providing the best value-for-money which gives Nigerians the benefit of not compromising on their digital lifestyle

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Otti to Build 35,000-Capacity FIFA-Standard Stadium in Aba

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10 hours ago

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June 5, 2026

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Abia State governor, Alex Otti, has announced plans to construct a FIFA-standard stadium in Aba with a seating capacity of approximately 35,000, in what is being described as one of the most significant sports infrastructure projects in the State’s development agenda.

The proposed stadium is designed to meet international football standards, making it suitable for hosting top-tier domestic league matches, continental competitions, and other global sporting events.

The facility is expected to feature modern pitch technology, upgraded spectator stands, advanced lighting systems for night games, VIP lounges, media centres, locker rooms, and safety and security installations that align with FIFA requirements.

The project is also expected to include auxiliary facilities such as training pitches, parking spaces, and support buildings that will enhance its overall functionality as a multi-use sports complex.

According to the governor’s vision, the stadium is not just a sports project but part of a broader economic revitalisation plan for Aba.

The city, already known as a major commercial hub in South-eastern Nigeria, is expected to benefit significantly from increased sporting activities, which will drive business for hotels, transport operators, food vendors, and local entrepreneurs.

The initiative is also positioned to strengthen grassroots football development and provide a modern home ground for local teams, especially Enyimba FC, one of Nigeria’s most successful football clubs.

The project is expected to be executed through a structured development approach that may involve partnerships aimed at ensuring timely delivery and high construction standards.

When completed, the stadium is projected to elevate Abia State’s profile in national and African football circles while creating new opportunities for youth engagement, talent development, and sports tourism.

Overall, the Aba stadium plan reflects a strategic push by the state government to combine sports, infrastructure, and economic development into a single long-term growth vision for Abia State.

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June 12: FG Unveils Plans for ‘Modest’ Democracy Day Celebrations

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3 days ago

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June 3, 2026

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The Federal government has announced plans for a modest commemoration of Nigeria’s 27th Democracy Day anniversary, with President Bola Tinubu expected to lead activities by addressing a joint session of the National Assembly and delivering a nationwide presidential broadcast on June 12.

Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, disclosed this on Tuesday during the inauguration of an Inter-Ministerial Committee charged with coordinating preparations for the annual celebration.

A statement signed by the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the SGF, Yomi Odunuga, further disclosed that Akume, who inaugurated the committee at the Shehu Shagari Complex, said that with barely 10 days remaining before the anniversary, members must immediately commence implementation of activities outlined for the event.

According to him, a week-long programme has been scheduled for the celebration, culminating in a Democracy Day Gala Night on June 12.

The activities include a World Press Conference on June 4, Special Juma’at Prayers on June 5, a Special Inter-denominational Church Service on June 7, a Democracy Day Public Lecture on June 9, as well as Youth and Women-Oriented Programmes on June 10.

The SGF stated that the administration remained conscious of prevailing economic realities and its commitment to prudent management of public resources, noting that this year’s events would be deliberately scaled down.

He said the decision reflected the government’s awareness of the current national mood and determination to ensure fiscal responsibility in the execution of public programmes.

Akume also paid tribute to heroes of the June 12 democratic struggle, particularly the late Chief Moshood Kashimawo Olawale (MKO) Abiola, describing his sacrifice as a defining moment in Nigeria’s democratic journey and a foundation upon which the country’s democratic institutions have evolved.

He said the annual observance of Democracy Day serves as an opportunity to honour the memory of those who fought for democratic governance while celebrating Nigeria’s progress in sustaining civilian rule and strengthening democratic institutions.

According to Akume, the occasion will also provide the Tinubu administration an avenue to showcase progress made in consolidating democracy, repositioning key institutions, and implementing reforms aimed at addressing national challenges despite prevailing socio-economic difficulties.

The Inter-Ministerial Committee inaugurated for the anniversary is chaired by the SGF and comprises senior government officials drawn from the executive, security, and administrative sectors.

Members include ministers responsible for Information, Interior, Federal Capital Territory, Health, Foreign Affairs, Finance, Defence, and Budget and Economic Planning, alongside the National Security Adviser, the Inspector-General of Police, the Director-General of the Department of State Services, presidential aides, and permanent secretaries.

The committee has been mandated to coordinate and execute all approved Democracy Day activities, engage relevant organisations and stakeholders where necessary, preserve records of the events for historical purposes, and undertake any additional assignments required for the successful delivery of the programme.

Akume further directed subcommittee secretaries to promptly submit budget proposals to facilitate the seamless implementation of the planned activities.

Democracy Day, celebrated annually on June 12, was instituted in honour of the annulled June 12, 1993 presidential election, widely regarded as one of Nigeria’s freest and fairest polls and won by the late MKO Abiola.

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FG Raises Ebola Alert, Strengthens Border Control, Emergency Response Systems

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3 days ago

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June 3, 2026

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The Federal government has intensified border screening, disease surveillance and emergency response measures nationwide as part of efforts to prevent the possible importation of the Bundibugyo strain of Ebola Virus Disease (EVD), currently circulating in parts of East and Central Africa.

The Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, in a statement on Tuesday by its Assistant Director of Press and Public Relations, Ado Bako, said it has activated enhanced preparedness protocols across the country, including stricter screening procedures at airports, seaports and land borders.

According to the ministry, arriving travelers are now subject to temperature checks using infrared thermal scanners and handheld thermometers, while health declaration forms, travel history assessments and risk-based screening procedures are being reinforced at designated points of entry.

The ministry also disclosed that isolation, secondary screening and referral mechanisms have been strengthened for travelers showing symptoms consistent with viral haemorrhagic fevers.

It added that coordination has been expanded among immigration, aviation, maritime and border management agencies to improve early detection and response.

The heightened measures have become imperative following reports of outbreaks of the Bundibugyo ebolavirus disease in parts of the East and Central African region, raising concerns about the risk of cross-border transmission.

Despite the alert, the ministry reassured Nigerians that there is currently no confirmed case of Ebola Virus Disease in the country.

As part of surveillance efforts, the ministry said Integrated Disease Surveillance and Response (IDSR) activities have been strengthened nationwide, alongside expanded community-based and event-based surveillance systems.

It said public health alerts and rumours are being actively monitored and investigated, while continuous epidemiological assessments are being conducted in collaboration with regional and international health partners.

To boost emergency response readiness, the ministry said specimen collection and transportation systems for viral haemorrhagic diseases have been enhanced, while laboratory biosafety and biosecurity measures are being reinforced.

Public Health Emergency Operations Centres have also been placed on alert, with Rapid Response Teams at national and sub-national levels ready for deployment if necessary.

Healthcare facilities have been directed to maintain a high index of suspicion for viral haemorrhagic fevers, strengthen triage systems, promptly isolate suspected cases and comply with established reporting procedures.

The Ministry added that healthcare workers, surveillance officers and other frontline personnel are undergoing continuous preparedness training, while infection prevention and control measures are being reinforced in health facilities nationwide.

It urged Nigerians to remain calm, avoid misinformation and rely only on information from recognised public health authorities.

Members of the public were advised to maintain regular hand hygiene, avoid contact with bodily fluids of symptomatic persons, refrain from handling dead animals or bushmeat from unknown sources, and promptly report unusual illnesses or deaths to the nearest health authority.

The ministry assured it would continue to monitor developments closely and provide updates as necessary.

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