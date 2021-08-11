Twitter, FG Reach a Truce: Ban to Be Lifted Soon, Office Set Up in Nigeria

The suspension of Twitter’s activities in Nigeria may soon be overturned as the Federal Government says it has resolved some of the issues it raised with the social media platform.

The government had on June 4 announced the indefinite suspension of Twitter’s operation in Nigeria following the deleting of tweets made by President Muhammadu Buhari, who had threatened to treat members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in the language they understand.

The Federal Government had however, attributed the suspension to “the persistent use of the platform for activities that are capable of undermining Nigeria’s corporate existence”.

While responding to questions on the issue on Wednesday, Lai Mohammed, the Minister of Information and Culture, told state house correspondents that progress has been made in resolving the impasse following a series of meetings.

The minister said most of the conditions given to the platform have been accepted.

He said Twitter has also agreed to set up an office in Nigeria but the company maintained that the earliest it can happen is 2022.

The minister expressed confidence that everything will be ironed out with Twitter within a few days or weeks while acknowledging the anxiety that has been shown by Nigerians.

He said the Federal Government’s committee negotiating with Twitter will soon meet to make recommendations.

TheCable

Like this: Like Loading...