My Nights Have Been So Long and Cold Since You Left Me – Sound Sultan’s Wife Reminisced One Month After Husband’s Death

The wife of the late Nigerian singer Sound Sultan, Farida Fasasi honours her husband’s life and legacy as she breaks her silence a month after his death.

The mother of three took to her Instagram page where she wrote an emotional note to her late husband.

She wrote:

“On the 11th of July 2021 my world went pitch black, its been a month and still I can see no color. ⁣

⁣It still feels like a bad dream… how is this my fate?. Living without you has to be the worst punishment life has thrown my way. ⁣

My dear Aboo, my nights have been so long and cold since you left me. My sweet gentle husband, the love of my entire life, my world. Thank you for giving me the best of yourself for the past years. Our love was truly perfect and I am totally lost without you. ⁣

I have been told that this is the will of God but I’m still struggling with it. Lanre, I’m struggling daily!!… Time heals right??… Hmmm! ⁣

I wish to use this medium to thank everyone for the immense support and all the kind words towards our family. I do not take this for granted. Lanre was truly the best guy and I count it a privilege to have shared my life with him. ⁣

Let’s keep him alive in our hearts by letting love lead. Love is the only true religion and Lanre’s life is a perfect example.

Love,⁣ Farida”

