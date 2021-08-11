Mohammed Fawehinmi Has Reportedly Died at 52

Mohammed Fawehinmi, eldest son of late human rights lawyer, Gani Fewhinmi, has reportedly died.

The legal practitioner and Head of Mohammed Fawehinmi Chambers, was 52 years old.

Reports reaching The Boss, says the activist died on Wednesday after complaining of difficulty in breathing.

Mohammed was a 1991 graduate of Business Administration, University of Lagos (UNILAG).

The deceased obtained an LLB degree from the University of Buckingham, England, and was called to Nigerian Bar in 1998.

Mohammed had over 20 years experience in the practice of law.

He was Director, Nigerian Law Publications Limited; Director, Books Industries Nigeria Limited, and Director, Gani Fawehinmi Library & Gallery Limited.

However, another source has said that the activist is still alive, but in the hospital.

