Lionel Messi’s PSG Shirt Sold Out in 30 Minutes

Barely 30 minutes after Paris Saint Germain displayed Lionel Messi’s short on their website,

Lionel Messi’s Paris Saint Germain’s jersey was sold out in 30 minutes after the football club displayed them for sales on its website.

When our correspondent visited the website, only limited women’s and kids were available for sale at over €100.

The men’s shirt sold for €107.99 (£92) when available for sale.

The club made available for sale home and away kits. While the home is white, the away is blue.

Advertising the jersey, the club posted, “The new Paris Saint-Germain striker will wear the number 30. Visit the online store to get the Leo Messi jersey! Leo Messi is Parisian and will wear the number 30!”

Earlier in a press statement, the club described Messi as a legend.

“Paris Saint-Germain are very happy to announce the signing of Leo Messi to a two-year contract, with an optional extra year.

“The six-time Ballon d’Or winner is considered a legend in his sport and a true source of inspiration for all generations, on and off the pitch.

“The signing of Leo reinforces the ambitions of Paris Saint-Germain and offers loyal Club supporters an exceptional team, which promises to bring incredible football moments to life in the years to come,” the club said.

Like this: Like Loading...