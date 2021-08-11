Diplomatic Row: FG Recalls Envoy to Indonesia, to Review Bilateral Relationship

The Federal Government of Nigeria has announced the recall of Nigeria’s Ambassador to Indonesia, Usman Ogar, following the molestation of a Nigerian diplomat in Jakarta.

The diplomat, who was apparently in pain while the unyielding Indonesian immigration officers pinned his head to the seat of a car, was heard shouting “I can’t breathe.”

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, who announced Ogar’s recall for consultations at a press briefing in Abuja, on Tuesday, also stated that the government would review the bilateral relations between Nigeria and the Asian country.

