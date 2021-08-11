Business

Dangote, Only Nigerian on Bloomberg Billionaires Index

The latest data from the Bloomberg Billionaires Index showed that Aliko Dangote was the only Nigerian on the list of 500 billionaires on Tuesday.

The index, which polls the net worth of the richest 500 people in the world and updated by the close of trading at the New York Stock Exchange, showed that as of 6:19 pm Nigerian time on Tuesday, Dangote, ranked 115th, was the richest African and the only Nigerian on the list with a net worth of $17.8bn, up from $14.8bn the previous year.

“In calculating net worth, Bloomberg strives to provide the most transparent calculations available, and each individual billionaire profile contains a detailed analysis of how that person’s fortune is tallied,” Bloomberg said.

Dangote is the largest shareholder in Dangote Industries Limited, which owns investments in cement, sugar, salt and fertiliser.

Other Nigerian billionaires, including Mike Adenuga and Abdulsamad Rabiu, were missing on the list as their net worth fell short of American billionaire Buba Cathy, who placed 500th with a net worth of $5.83bn as estimated by Bloomberg.

Other Africans on the index included three South Africans, namely Johann Rupert and family, worth $10.1bn; Nicky Oppenheimer with a worth of $7.80bn; and Natie Kirsh, worth $7.15bn. Nassef Sawiris from Egypt is also among the African billionaires on the list with a net worth of $6.93bn.

