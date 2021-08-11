HeadlineNews

Asst. Comptroller-General Zone A, ACG Oluremi Talabi Visits Ikoyi Passport Office

Editor 4 hours ago
0 13 Less than a minute

 

Assistant Comptroller-General Zone A, ACG Mrs Oluremi Ajoke Talabi has admonished immigration officers to stay focused and uphold the vision and misson of the service as propagated by the Comptroller-General, Mr Mohammed Babandede, MFR.

ACG MRS OA TALABI

ACG Talabl who was at the Ikoyi Passport office as part of her familiarization tour to all commands/formations wihin the zone was received on arrival by Comptroller Lagos Passport Command ( LAPC), CIS Milka Musa and Passport Control Officer ( PCO) who led her to a parade of honour, where she inspected the parade before a brief meeting with sectional heads.

ACG Talabi also the opportunity to appreciate the top officers for their cooperative effort and their diligent discharge of their duties within the few weeks they assumed duty in the zone.

She also urged everyone to deliver the highest level of professionalism at all times.

The visit was rounded of with the presentation of a plaque to the august visitor in appreciation of her exemplary leadership qualities.

Tags

Editor

Related Articles

Immunisation: Nigeria Still Has a Long Way to Go, Says EU

August 23, 2019

Pensioners oppose Ngige for registering new body

June 11, 2019

Saraki Congratulates Edo People, Says Obaseki’s Victory Has Several Implications

September 20, 2020

Rochas: Imo PDP Senatorial Candidate Wants Case Moved To Another Judge

April 8, 2019

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close
%d bloggers like this: