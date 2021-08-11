Asst. Comptroller-General Zone A, ACG Oluremi Talabi Visits Ikoyi Passport Office

Assistant Comptroller-General Zone A, ACG Mrs Oluremi Ajoke Talabi has admonished immigration officers to stay focused and uphold the vision and misson of the service as propagated by the Comptroller-General, Mr Mohammed Babandede, MFR.

ACG Talabl who was at the Ikoyi Passport office as part of her familiarization tour to all commands/formations wihin the zone was received on arrival by Comptroller Lagos Passport Command ( LAPC), CIS Milka Musa and Passport Control Officer ( PCO) who led her to a parade of honour, where she inspected the parade before a brief meeting with sectional heads.

ACG Talabi also the opportunity to appreciate the top officers for their cooperative effort and their diligent discharge of their duties within the few weeks they assumed duty in the zone.

She also urged everyone to deliver the highest level of professionalism at all times.

The visit was rounded of with the presentation of a plaque to the august visitor in appreciation of her exemplary leadership qualities.

