Sexual Harassment: New York Governor Bows to Pressure, Resigns

Governor Andrew Cuomo of New York has resigned following indictment on sexual harassment. The governor had been under pressure to step down after different.

The governor had been under pressure to step down after different women accused him of assaulting them.

“The best way I can help now is if I step aside and let government get back to governing,” Cuomo said on Tuesday.

