The Chairman, Security Systems, and frontline security Expert, Ona Ekhomu, is dead. He was 66 years.

Ekhomu died on Monday in Lagos State, South-West Nigeria, after a brief illness.

Dr Ona Ekhomu will be remembered as the First Chartered Security Professional in West Africa.

Dr Ekhomu was born on March 26, 1955, in Irrua, Edo State, Nigeria.

He held dual citizenship in the United States and Nigeria.

He first came to the United States in 1975.

The son of Augustine Ogbeni and Cecilia Edowaye Ekhomu, had a Diploma from the Nigerian Institute of Journalism in 1974, Bachelor Summa Cum laude Voorhees College, 1977, Master of Arts Iowa State University,1979 and a Doctor of Philosophy from the University of Pittsburgh in 1985.

Dr Ekhomu was one of the leading voices who gave his time, expertise and resources in trying to find an end to Nigeria’s security challenges.

