Princess Mku-Atu Mourns Captain Hosa, Says He Was an Extraordinary Philanthropist

Prominent property magnate and philanthropist, Princess Rosula Osula Mku-Atu has commiserated with the family of renowned business mogul and philanthropist, Captain Idahosa Wells Okunbo.

She also extended her heartfelt condolences to the government and people of Edo State on the painful passing of their illustrious son, as well as the business community, Okunbo’s friends, associates and well-wishers.

Okunbo, the chairman of Ocean Marine Solutions Limited, died in London, in the early hours of Sunday, August 8, 2021, at the age of 63.

In a condolence message released by her media office, Princess Mku-Atu, who recently bagged the Vanguard Woman Entrepreneur of the Year award, said Okunbo’s death has left a huge gap which will be difficult to fill. She described him as an accomplished business icon who devoted his wealth to the advancement of the welfare of others, instead of pursuing conspicuous consumption in a society overwhelmed by poverty. She added that Okunbo’s edifying role in the business sec­tor in Nigeria and beyond, would con­tinue to inspire generations to come.

Princess Mku-Otu, the founder of Rosula Foundation noted that Okunbo, while standing firmly for the unity of the country, also catered and fought for the interest of Nigerians, and people of Edo State in particular.

She affirmed that the late business mogul loved people; and served his country and humanity with all the resources God had placed at his disposal. She pointed out that the multiple national and international awards and recognitions he received were well deserved.

Mku-Atu, a successful businesswoman from the Bini royal family, paid tribute to Okunbo’s selfless commitment to humanitarian causes, as demonstrated in his offering succour to those in need and uplifting of people’s welfare.

“Captain Hosa touched the lives of many people. He was an extraordinary philanthropist, who loved people without reservation, and he was, in return, loved by so many. That is why there is palpable grief all over country. He will be remembered for inspiring people, impacting their lives and redefining the value of philanthropy in Nigeria,” she said.

Princess Mku-Atu lamented that Nigeria will surely miss the uncommon patriotism and nationalism which Okunbo typified. She urged his family and friends to honour his memory by constantly upholding the values of selflessness, inter-ethnic harmony, knowledge and persever­ance, which he passionately promoted through his philanthropic activities.

She said it would take volumes to narrate Okunbo’s sterling virtues, adding that he left behind a legacy of untainted and unblemished career in business. She advised that such virtues should be emulated by Nigerians at all levels.

“Man’s greatest pride is to leave behind a good name and Captain Hosa achieved that desire. He devoted his life to the service of God and humanity. We will always remember him for his resourcefulness, kindness and passion for hard work,” she added.

Princess Mku-Aku prayed Almighty God to grant the soul of the deceased eternal rest.

