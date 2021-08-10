Messi Finally Joins PSG, Signs Two Years Contract

Argentine star Lionel Messi has joined Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), two days after he confirmed his exit from Barcelona.

The 34-year-old La Albiceleste skipper signed a two-year deal, the club said on Tuesday. Messi has an option of extending his deal with the French outfit.

“I am excited to begin a new chapter of my career at Paris Saint-Germain,” said Messi in a statement on the club’s website.

Messi will wear the number 30 as revealed in a video by the club, the number he had when he began his professional career at Barcelona between 2004-2006.

“I am delighted that Lionel Messi has chosen to join Paris Saint-Germain and we are proud to welcome him and his family to Paris. He has made no secret of his desire to continue competing at the very highest level and winning trophies, and naturally our ambition as a club is to do the same,” Chairman and CEO of Paris Saint-Germain, Nasser Al-Khelaifi, said.

“The addition of Leo to our world class squad continues a very strategic and successful transfer window for the club. Led by our outstanding coach and his staff, I look forward to the team making history together for our fans all around the world.”

