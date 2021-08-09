Six Members of PDP NWC Vote for Resignation of National Chairman, Uche Secondus

By Eric Elezuo

Rising from a meeting of the National Working Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), held on Sunday following a resolve reached on August 3, six out of the nine members have voted to advise the embattled National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, to resign.

A press release signed by the Southwest National Vice-chairman of PDP, Ambassador Taofeek Oladejo Arapaja, and made available by his Media Aide, Bamitale Ibrahim, said the national Vice-chairmen in their meeting made some resolutions and a stated below:

“That the National Chairman of the party Prince Uche Secondus, Should resign and save the party from further disintegration being witness presently in the party”.

“That the resignation of it’s national officers is as a result of the inert leadership of the National Chairman, and as well the movement of Governor of the party to the failed ruling party”.

“They as well resolved that all Party stakeholders and party faithful should remain calm and resolute to the party as the party is the only hope of all Nigerians”.

The resolution was jointly signed by the National Vice-chairman of people Democratic party (PDP) from South West Zone Ambassador Taofeek Oladejo Arapaja, South South Zone Chief Dan Osi, South East Chief (Dr) Ali Odefa and North Central Dankas Shau .

A detailed statement, which also harps on the sequence of voting, is presented below:

Sequel to the meeting held on the 3rd of August 2021 at legacy house where members of the National working committee (NWC) sat and decided that a meeting of the National working committee (NWC) should be held on the 8th of August 2021 at Hilton to further deliberate on the matter bedeviling the party, the meeting held and extensively deliberated, 9 members of the National working committee (NWC) agreed that the National chairman Prince Uche Secondus has grossly mismanaged the party, highly incompetent, factionalised the party and has lost the confidence of members of the party.

The matter of his resignation was put to vote, 6 members voted that he should resign and 3 members abstained from voting, therefore the meeting resolved to forward the resolution taken on the 8th day of August to the governors forum, the BOT, the national assembly caucus of both House of Reps and the Senate.

We call on all members of the party to remain calm as the party leadership is working tirelessly to resolve the leadership crisis.

In attendance were.

(1). Sen. Suleiman Nazif– deputy national chairman (north)

(2). Sen. Umar Ibrahim Tsauri — National secretary

(3). Alh. Mai Adamu Mustapha –National Auditor

(4). Abdulahi Maibasira — National Financial Secretary

(5). Rt. Hon. S.K.E. Udeh-Okoye —-National youth leader

(6). Amb. Taofiq Arapaja –National vice chairman (SW)

(7). Chief Dr. Ali Odefa National vice chairman (SE)

(8). Chief Dan Osi Orbih –National vice chairman (SS)

(9). Chief Theophilus Dakas National vice chairman (NC)

Those who voted in favour that Prince Uche Secondus should resign were

(1). Sen. Suleiman Nazif –Deputy National chairman (N)

(2). Alh. Mai Adamu Mustapher –National Auditor

(3). Rt. Hon. S.K.E Udeh- Okoye – National Youth Leader

(4). Amb. Taofeek Arapaja –National Vice Chairman (SW)

(5). Chief Dan Orbih National Vice Chairman (SS)

(6). Chief Dr. Ali Odefa National vice Chairman (SE)

