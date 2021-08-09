Rotary Club of Ikoyi Donates Blood Donor Centre To Police Hospital

In a bid to encourage more Nigerians to donate blood and help save lives, Rotary Club of Ikoyi in Lagos State has donated a blood donor centre to the Police Hospital, Falomo.

President of the Club, Rtn Uche Obienu in his speech, said the fact that Nigeria has one of the lowest blood donation statistics in the world and also in an effort to encourage more people to get involved in free blood donation inspired the club to equip and donate the facility which will serve the whole of Eti-Osa Local Government Area.

The District Governor, Rtn Remi Bello thanked Rotary Club of Ikoyi for the good gesture, which he said was not done for the selfish end of the club and its members, but for the community and by extension the whole humanity.

Kayode Egbetokun, Representative of the Force Medical Officer said the Centre will inspire people to donate blood voluntarily in a safe and conducive environment.

Member of the Club, Past District Governor, Dr Kamoru Omotosho said that the Club will support the training efforts of the Police Hospital and provide advice in order to encourage the sustainability of the project.

Past President of the club, Dr Adetoun Agbe-Davies said the club will support the Hospital in its campaign for blood donation which they always do in collaboration with the Lagos State Blood Transfusion Service. The event was attended by Rotarians, top Police personnel and community leaders

