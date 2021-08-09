HeadlineNews

Rotary Club of Ikoyi Donates Blood Donor Centre To Police Hospital

Editor 2 days ago
0 36 Less than a minute
In a bid to encourage more Nigerians to donate blood and help save lives, Rotary Club of Ikoyi in Lagos State has donated a blood donor centre to the Police Hospital, Falomo.
The equipment
President of the Club, Rtn Uche Obienu  in his speech, said the fact that Nigeria has one of the lowest blood donation statistics in the world and also in an effort to encourage more people to get involved in free blood donation inspired the club to equip and donate the facility which will serve the whole of Eti-Osa Local Government Area.
The District Governor, Rtn Remi Bello thanked Rotary Club of Ikoyi for the good gesture, which he said was not done for the selfish end of the club and its members, but for the community and by extension the whole humanity.
 Kayode Egbetokun, Representative of the Force Medical Officer said the Centre will inspire people to donate blood voluntarily in a safe and conducive environment.
Member of the Club, Past District Governor, Dr Kamoru Omotosho said that the Club will support the training efforts of the Police Hospital and provide advice in order to encourage the sustainability of the project.
PAG John Senaya
Past President of the club, Dr Adetoun Agbe-Davies said the club will support the Hospital in its campaign for blood donation which they always do in collaboration with the Lagos State Blood Transfusion Service. The event was attended by Rotarians, top Police personnel and community leaders
Tags

Editor

Related Articles

Orji Uzor Kalu: Long, Shaky Road to Freedom

May 8, 2020

Pro-Oshiomhole Protesters Storm APC Secretariat

October 23, 2018

Kano commission speaks on ‘stopping’ Emir Sanusi’s alleged corruption probe after reconciliation with Ganduje

June 10, 2019

Pendulum: Thank God, Our First Lady is Back Home

October 19, 2019

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close
%d bloggers like this: