I’ll Not Resign, Uche Secondus Vows

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, has said that he will not resign from his position.

Prince Secondus said in a short statement from his media office, signed by Ike Abonye, that nothing so far warrants his resignation from the party’s highest position, adding that those tiny minority calling for his resignation should come clean and tell party members across the country his offence and why he should resign.

He said he will remain focused and committed to the ideals of the party which he swore to protect and defend upon his election as chairman 44 months ago.

The statement came as the PDP governors were still mèeting in Abuja to determine his fate.

He was apparently reacting to a statement by Kingsley Chinda of the House of Representatives asking him to resign.

Chinda is a protege of the Rivers state governor, Nysom Wike, who is championing the call for Secondus to resign.

ThisDay

Like this: Like Loading...