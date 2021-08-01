HeadlineNews

NPFL: Businessman, Akan Udofia Promises Akwa United N1million Per Goal

Ahead of the Akwa United vs MFM Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL ) match billed for 4pm today, business man and frontline gubernatorial aspirant in Akwa Ibom state, Mr Akanimo Udofia has pledged one million naira for each goal scored in the title decider.

Udofia deliverd the cheering message today through a video conference call to motivate the team as worthy Dakadda Ambassadors and citizens of the State.

In a bid to spur the team to victory, he reassured them of his resolve to develop sporting talent for export and international exposure as part of his plans for a Greater Akwa Ibom.

The Akwa United /MFM game kicks off at the Godswil Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo.
The promise keepers as Akwa United are fondly called by fans need a draw from the match to clinch the 2020/21 NPFL Title.

