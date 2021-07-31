Entertainment

Kingg Oogbodo Tackles Drug Abuse, Crime with Jesu O Se’ka

Eric 5 hours ago
0 16 Less than a minute

Multi-talented singer, songwriter, rapper, actor, video content creator and Chief Executive Officer, Blood Entertainment (Eje), Kingg Oogbodo, has taken on the alarming issues of drug abuse and crime with his latest song, Jesu O Se’ka, an innovative gospel song which focuses on Nigeria especially, but the world as a whole.

Without beating about the bush, it goes straight to its message of asking the pointed question that if Jesus Christ who was the greatest person to walk the face of the earth and is therefore the greatest role model ever didn’t do drugs or commit crime, why should you?

Jesu O Se’ka is a special anti-drug abuse anti-vice song written by Kingg Oogbodo at a time his home country Nigeria was rocked by widespread reports of substance abuse which continues to be a rising problem.

It’s a classic piece which has gotten both critical and commercial praise and is set to rock the world in earthshaking fashion.

Though it advocates against vices, it does so in a very pleasant way that’ll make it appeal to all and sundry.

It’s a special number to Kingg Oogbodo as it harps saliently and concisely on the extremely important issues of drug abuse and crime.

It was written and performed by Kingg Oogbodo with backup vocals by Shocker and Don Leo and principal production by Shocker with final production and engineering by Kingg Oogbodo and Don Leo.

Watch a short video of Jesu O Se’ka: https://youtu.be/gVNck0FYODA

Listen to the full song: https://audiomack.com/kingg-oogbodo/song/jesu-o-seka

Eric

Related Articles

Nollywood’s Kenneth Okonkwo Declares for Enugu Guber Race

July 19, 2018

Davido, Burna Boy Reportedly Fought at a Ghana Night Club

December 28, 2020

“He told me I was going to be his wife” – Stefflon Don speaks on when she first met Burna Boy

June 28, 2019

Veteran Broadcaster, Dan Forster Dies

June 17, 2020

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close
%d bloggers like this: