Friday Sermon: T.G.O. Gbadamosi: When Allah Tests a Humble Professor

By Babatunde Jose

Be sure we shall test you with something of fear and hunger, some loss in goods or lives or the fruits (of your toil), but give glad tidings to those who patiently persevere Who say, when afflicted with calamity: “To Allah we belong, and to Him is our return”: They are those on whom (descend) blessings from Allah, and Mercy, and they are the ones that receive guidance. (2:155-57)

Allah the Exalted tests everyone, as He said in the Quran: He Who created Death and Life, that He may try which of you is best indeed: And He is the Exalted in Might, Oft-Forgiving; (Quran 67: 2) See also 3:142; 3:186 and 29:2-4

The Prophet (saws) said: The extent of the reward will be in accordance with the extent of the trial. If Allah loves a people, He tries them, and whoever is content will have contentment, and whoever is angry will have anger. [Tirmidhi]

Allah tests us to make us better and stronger Muslims. The point where you overcome a test successfully, you are not the same anymore, you are now better prepared for further challenges, you have stronger belief in Allah and more hopeful of success.

Quran said: No kind of calamity can occur, except by the leave of Allah: And if anyone believes in Allah, (Allah) guides his heart (aright): For Allah knows all things. (Quran 64:11)

Allah tests some people with poverty, others with emotional distress, others with illness, and yet others with prosperity and fame. Yes! Prosperity. When things are going well, we tend to forget about Allah and the Hereafter, and death, and as a result we may lose the most precious thing to a believer – Faith.

The Prophet said, ‘The real patience is at the first stroke of a calamity. – Sahih Al Bukhari The moment a trial strikes you, remember to be patient. It is difficult to be patient, but the best way to do it is to keep silent and pray to Allah for patience: Our Lord! Pour out on us patience and constancy and take our souls unto Thee as Muslims (who bow to Thy will)! (Quran 7:126)

So, whenever something bad happens, say as the Prophet said: Inna-Lillah wa’inna ilehi rajiun. Allahumma-juri fi museebati wa akhlif li khairan minha; To Allah we belong, and to Him is our Return. O Allah! Take me out of my plight and replace it with something which is better.

These were the thoughts that went through my mind last weekend when I visited Professor Tajudeen Gbadebo Olusanya Gbadamosi alias T.G.O. Gbadamosi, at his modest and unpretentious home in Yaba to offer condolences and empathize with him on the death of his loving wife Alhaja Jumoke Gbadamosi (Nee Shadare): A life partner who departed and left our amiable and humble Prof, a widower at such an important period of his life.

I first met the professor in 1977 when I was a part-time lecturer at the University of Lagos, where Prof was in the Department of History. He had began his teaching career as a foundational faculty at the newly established Department of History at the University of Lagos, in October 1965. From 2005 to 2006, he was a Fulbright Scholar-in-Residence at LeMoyne-Owen College, Memphis, Tennessee, USA. He was a Visiting Associate Professor of History at King Abdulaziz University, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia from 1979 to 1980; and a Visiting Scholar at the University of London’s School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS), London in 1971 and 1978. A well published author and contributor to academic journals. Prof is an authority on Islam in Nigeria.

But more than all these he is an accomplished Islamic scholar, hence his path automatically crossed with that of my late father who held him in very high regard. Prof was also a good friend of my late Uncle, Alhaji Saka Fagbo, a great Muslim of the NTA fame. I became close to Prof during the preparation for my father’s 65th birthday which we marked with a lecture at the University of Lagos Auditorium. The Prof was chairman of the organizing committee, and I spent quality hours with him at his home in the staff quarters. A man of modest means, there had been nothing pretentious in the life of the Professor and his wife. Here is a man who will never be caught without being in ablution, with the Sadatian badge of the praying Muslim emblazoned on his forehead.

A man of letters, Prof is the quintessential image of a Muslim and a Mumini. He is the President and Leader of the Lagos Muslim Community, and has dedicated his life to the cause of Islam, even when he was in the University.

The trial of the prof is not unlike that of our Prophet who after losing five of his seven children lost the only remaining boy on the morning of Eid, when he was preparing to go out and lead the prayer. Like any other being, the prophet broke down and in this state of despondency Allah sent Angel Gabriel to reveal to him Surah Al-Kauthar: Kauthar, or Abundance. In the name of Allah, Most Gracious, Most Merciful. To thee have We granted the Fount (of Abundance). Therefore, to thy Lord turn in Prayer and Sacrifice. For he who hateth thee, he will be cut off (from Future Hope). (Quran 108)

After this encouragement, the Prophet went out to lead the prayer and offered his sacrifice: A great demonstration of Iman and acceptance. Enemies of the Prophet taunted him with the loss of his two infant sons by Khadija, but where were these venomous detractors a few years afterwards, when the divine Light shone more brilliantly than ever? They were cut off from all future hope, in this world and the next.

We use this forum to commiserate with Professor Gbadamosi and as Allah promised, there shall be a great divine light from his Lord.

And remember, for indeed, with hardship [will be] ease. Indeed, with hardship [will be] ease. (Quran 94: 5-6)

Barka Juma’at and a happy weekend