Kate Henshaw: This ‘Girl’ is 50

By Eric Elezuo

Right from the day of ‘When the Sun Sets’ in 1993, where she earned a paltry N35,000, Kate Henshaw had sent a clear message to the movie world. In fact, Nollywood understood that someone has entered its fold. That is the extent of the charisma of the ‘girl’ who clocked 50 on July 18, 2021. The most beautiful thing about the whole set up is that she appears 30, and to many 25. Youthfulness has been good to her.

Not only is she a Nollywood super face, she is also a model, television personality, and entrepreneur, and has always blown the hearts of many with her talent and peerless interpretation of roles. She originally worked as a model, featuring in various adverts including print and television commercials.

The eldest of four children, Kate was born in Cross River State, and was honored by the Nigerian Federal Government with the Order of the Federal Republic (MFR) in 2011. Her urge to serve had seen the multiple award-winning actress in July 2014, officially unveiled her campaign website as she aspired to represent the Calabar Municipal/Odukpani Federal constituency under the platform of the People Democratic Party. Although she lost the primary election, Kate was later appointed special adviser by the Governor of Cross River State, Ben Ayade, in December 2015.

Kate Henshaw attended St. Mary Private School, Ajele, Lagos before proceeding to Federal Government Girl College, Calabar for her secondary school education.

Thereafter, she underwent a one year remedial programme at the University of Calabar from where she attended School of Medical Lab Science and majored for Medical Microbiology. She later attended the Lagos University Teaching Hospital. On qualification, she worked with the Bauchi State General Hospital. Below are soul inspiring notes of endearment penned down for her by colleagues in the industry:

Richard Mofe Damijo

My personal person. Even now I hear your laughter deep from within. You make 50 so sexy. It feels like the new 21. You are an embodiment of discipline. Always on the money. God bless and proposer you in all areas of your life. Love you Katie. We love you K8thegreat!!!

Rita Dominic

Wishing my hot beautiful friend a very happy birthday. You are such a buddy bunny and all round amazing woman and I pray that the rest of your year be filled with every good thing on this earth. May the happiness you find today stay with you forever and a day. Love you lots. This is what 50 looks like ladies and gentlemen.

Ufoma McDermott

I stopped posting birthdays on my feed for strong personal reasons. But today is k8henshaw’s birthday. You have all seen and heard about the disciplined and strong part of Kate. I wish you could all experience her compassion and heart. One of the lowest periods of my life was when was physically assaulted by Ikuforiji’s personal policemen on October 10, 2010. Only two people stood with me through all the media and actual back and forth, court filings and personal appearances—Stella Damascus and Kate. You see with big sis Kate, it wasn’t just about being there. It was about giving me strength when she saw mine dwindling. …. TUC President, I am forever in your corner. Your heart and hand is too straight. You are simple, fun and very alive. You are super at your craft but ‘superer’ as a human being. I love you sis and I know god has only begun His good work in you. May you continue to exude that 1000w smile to all around you. May it always warm your heart. May health, joy and wealth be your companion forever.

Segun Arinze

For the love you share, for the smile you put on faces, for the laughter you bring, for the kindness you show, for the joy and warmth that flows from inner recess, for your generous heart, for your bluntness and matter of factly stand, I say God bless you and more. The 5th floor welcomes you. Beauty, brain, brawn and black, happy birthday. 50 really looks good on you. May you continue to soar higher and higher.

Eyinna Nwigwe

50 must be new 20. Happy birthday super Kate. As you celebrate this milestone, may the heavens rain unimaginable blessings upon you. May all the love and support you give return to you a thousand fold as you continue to inspire a generation. Everyone loves Kate.

Uche Jombo

I can write a book on the institution called KATE. I have loved her since my first day on a Nollywood set. That’s over 2 decades ago of knowing, learning, working and believing in her brand. Time keeper of sets. A talented queen. Fit for life. Happy golden jubilee superstar. I celebrate you like always but most importantly I pray god continue to bless, keep, provide and lead you. Happy birthday.

Mo Abudu

It’s Kate day today. Happy birthday my darling. Wishing you the happiest of birthdays, wishing you God’s divine love now and always.

Funke Akindele

Kimon Katie! Give dem!! Hotstepper!!! Happy 50th birthday to you my darling sis. You have been there before us, you are still there doing your thing. May you continue to be a force to reckon with in Jesus Name. Amen Love you aunty mi. Enjoy your day

Dakore Egbuson-Akande

Happiest of birthdays to my beautiful, talented and real big sis @k8henshaw on her 50th birthday. #k8dgr8 (as I fondly call her) fitness queen, advocate, leader of the vampire geng!!! Love you loads and wish I was there to celebrate with you but this birthday na all year celebration.

Empress Njamah

To know you is to love you, Katie you are an amazing soul, wonderful personality, never a dull moment with you. You carry people matter for head, my backbone, teacher, sister, and friend of twenty-something years. You have been a sweet soul, @k8henshaw. You already know I love u loads, happy birthday my sweet 16 (like I always call her) 5th floor yet your looks have refused to leave 2nd-floor vampire…Ufanmi of life.

Kate is not just beautiful at 50, she is delectable and for all intent and purposes a desired dish!

Like this: Like Loading...