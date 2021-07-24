Entertainment

Four Years After, Tonto Dikeh Returns, Features in Tchidi Chikere’s ‘Beggar’s Children’

Eric 7 mins ago
0 1 Less than a minute

After a nearly 4-year hiatus, screen diva, Tonto Dikeh is back to Nollywood. The actress is currently on the set of ‘Beggars Children’ directed by legendary home video filmmaker Tchidi Chikere.

The film, which was produced by Benedict Johnson, also features Angela Okorie and Doris Ogala.

Tonto Dikeh last starred in Pascal Amanfo’s 2017 movie ‘Celebrity Marriage’. She has since been involved in charity works, tending to the less privileged.

 

 

Eric

Related Articles

We’re Not Having an Affair, KWAM 1, Alaafin’s Wife Cry Out

April 17, 2020

Tekno Leaves Ubi Franklin’S MMMG To Join Cartel Music

August 10, 2019

Femi Kuti Blows Hot Against Police Brutality

April 6, 2019

I Wash My Wife’s Underwear, Says Anita Joseph’s Husband

April 2, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close
%d bloggers like this: