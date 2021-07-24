All Set For Coronation of Entrepreneur, Prince Tsola Emiko As 20th Olu Of Warri

All is now set for Prince Tsola Emiko, an Entrepreneur to be crowned as the new Olu of Warri.

In deed, August 21, 2021 will be a day that will live long and rich in the memory of the Warri Kingdom, the people of Warri and indeed Nigeria as a whole, as the Iwere Kingdom crowns the new monarch.

Activities and preparations towards the epoch-making occasion are in top gear and approaching fever pitch as the excitement amongst the Itsekiri people builds to a crescendo.

The occasion promises to be a grand celebration of colour, glamour, glitz, and a display of the finest traditions of royalty amongst people of the Niger Delta.

The new Olu who has just completed the traditional rites that herald the transitioning from one Olu to the next, is the chief celebrant of the occasion and is in earnest preparation to host the world.

Already, congratulatory messages and words of support from world leaders and renowned personalities from around Nigeria have been pouring in including President Muhammadu Buhari, former Presidents Goodluck Ebele Jonathan and Olusegun Obasanjo, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, The Oba of Benin, the Ooni of Ife and Tony Elumelu to mention a few.

Prince Emiko who is himself the son of the 19th Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atunwase II, Godwin Torisetju Emiko, is ascending the throne to replace his Uncle the 20th Olu of Warri who transitioned to eternal glory to be with his ancestors earlier in the year.

At first glance, Prince Emiko cuts a picture of a fine upper-class gentleman bred in the finest traditions of royalty and aristocracy but on closer inspection, his disarming mien, down to earth candour, industrious and progressive mindset belies any previously assumed picture of the archetypal elite.

His late father’s influence on his life cannot be overstated, from the manner of carriage of his slim gait, the air of studied exuberance he exudes to his prescient presence of mind, he is every inch a King who has been long in the making and a King for a time such as this.

Prince Emiko who majored in International Studies & Political Science at the Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio USA and also received an M.Sc. in Management from the same University, is primed to bring his public and private sector experience to bear on his new office where he has laid out an ambitious people-centred community development agenda that set outs with genuine purpose to improve the lives and livelihood of his people.

STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering & Math) education for children from an early age, technical and financial support for young people in the creative, vocational and technology industries, creation of an Itsekiri Wealth Fund to birth and attract major employment creation projects, specific skill acquisition support for disadvantaged young women, an Itsekiri online global portal/exchange for diaspora and local affairs, environmental protection and remediation and protection of endangered wildlife; are some of the things that form a critical part of his proposed agenda.

It has been said that Prince Emiko believes that with the support of his council of chiefs, esteemed leaders of thought, youth and women groups and the generality of Itsekiri stakeholders, a new level of prosperity and progress can be unleashed with clear and significant impact on the lives of the people.

They add that Prince Emiko has also wholeheartedly committed himself to pursue peaceful coexistence and harmony amongst his neighbours as he believes the common bonds that tie every Niger Deltan together are stronger than the seasonal disagreements that divide them.

It is hoped that the sharp single-mindedness of his projections into the future will be matched by the requisite energy of implementation, which can itself form a template of development in many of our local communities; this indeed is the hope of all Itsekiris as they herald their new Olu.

For Nigeria, Prince Emiko exemplifies all that is good, noble and right in the youth of this nation and his emergence signposts where we must look to for leaders that are capable of ushering this country into the new frontiers where ideas rule and shape the destinies of nations and indeed the world.

Less than a fortnight ago, the expectation of England’s first major tournament win in 55 years was all the rage, and the buzz was “Football’s coming home”. Unfortunately, it was not to be for England, fortunately for the Itsekiri people disappointment will not be their lot as indeed their Olu, the son of Ogiame Atunwase II is finally coming home!

May his reign be peaceful and may it bring progress and prosperity to his people.

Long Live The King! Long Live The Olu of Warri.

