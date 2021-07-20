Headline

Prince Harry Set to Release Memoir Based on Life in Royal Family

Eric
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Former British royal, Prince Harry, is reportedly writing a memoir set to share his experiences in the royal family.

According to The Mirror UK, the Prince recently inked a publishing deal with Penguin Random House for a 2022 release.

The report further reveals that the book has been in the works for a year now with the publishing company describing it as an “intimate and heartfelt memoir from one of the most fascinating and influential global figures of our time”.

While confirming that proceeds from the book will be donated to charity, Harry said: “I’m deeply grateful for the opportunity to share what I’ve learned over the course of my life so far and excited for people to read a firsthand account of my life that’s accurate and wholly truthful.”

Prince Harry and wife, Meghan Markle made headlines in 2020 when they announced their decision to step down as senior members of the royal family. Months after their split, the couple broke the internet in an explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey where they opened up about their challenges in the royal family including allegations of racism.

