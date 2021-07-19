Trekk Transport Services Appoints Dele Momodu As Chairman

By Eric Elezuo

Veteran journalist and philanthropist, Chief Dele Momodu has been appointed the Chairman of Trekk Transport Services, makers of quality scooters.

Momodu’s appointment was contained in a statement signed by the company’s director, Mr Isaac Oyedokun, and made available to The Boss.

The statement described Momodu, who is the Chairman/CEO, Ovation Media Group, as a lover of young entrepreneurs and innovative progress, who has shown ‘commitment and interest in our amazing project’.

The company expressed happiness at having someone of Momodu’s caliber as its chairman, adding that they are “confident that his leadership experience will be a force in developing and driving TREKK forward in changing the future of technology in transportation.”

Read the announcement in detail:

Chairman’s Announcement

We are indeed very excited and honoured to announce Chief Bashorun Dele MOMODU as our company’s Chairman at TREKK TRANSPORT SERVICES LIMITED.

TREKK, founded in 2020 – is Africa’s first electric scooter sharing platform created to lead the conscious transition towards an eco-friendly and technology-driven mobility era across Africa and beyond, today announces that Chief Dele Momodu has been named as the Chairman.

Chief Dele Momodu is a lover of young entrepreneurs and innovative progress and we’ve enjoyed his commitment and interest in our amazing project. His love and passion for his community and support for young entrepreneurs make him a perfect match for TREKK and his years of successful ventures in Africa as a whole enriches the vision of TREKK.

We are glad to have such a man of honour as our chairman and we are confident that his leadership experience will be a force in developing and driving TREKK forward in changing the future of technology in transportation.

To learn more about TREKK SCOOTERS, kindly visit our website: www.trekkscooters.com

Feel free to send us an email: info@trekkscooters.com

More to come…

Like this: Like Loading...