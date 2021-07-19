Potentiality Digest: Defeat Beautifies Victories

By Sodeeq Abdulakeem Sulyman

Without the lows, you have no way to measure the highs.” – Yusuf Umar Uthman

Every second of blessed and anointed days, at every corner of the world, it has been destined that people must be defeated; that people must slip from their track to the life they desire. Though, what makes them slip may be the factors they can control or the ones they can’t control. But, in every successful story, in every life narration whose end will change the world and spark the drive of purpose in the life of those behind it, there must be stumbles it is rolled with.

Thus, to be living with the belief that everything will always fall on your side or work in your favour is to be seeing yourself as the lone man traveling through the island of your fantasy. You can’t have it well every time, but you can decide to be well any time life plays its decks on you. Unless you have no targets you have set for your life, or you have nothing you are focusing on, that is when everything appears normal to you.

Every person who desires to make an impact in the life of others shall have his own share of failures and downfall that will be used as the testimonials to those who will learn from him, cultivate his ideals, tap from his stream of wisdom. So, if you are going through times in your path to write the story of your life, don’t give up. The beauties of your life lie in you creating your best life from the cracks of your shell. Deborah Tom and William Barrons said, “The real ‘creatives’ are those who seize responsibility for an idea and make it happen.”

Robin Sharma says, “I don’t wish for an easy life because there is no growth of my powers there. Give me a challenging life—one that brings out the finest in me. For this makes an iron will. And an unconquerable character.” Imagine this: If life is a smooth ride, who will be its champions and exemplars? Whose life experiences would we be referring to to ignite other people’s passion? None. But because you are born to be immersed with life, you will be refined and redefined from it by overcoming defeats to forge your winning spirit.

In order for you to break the yoke of limitations in your life, you have to know deep down yourself that you must never hold the fear of being defeated. Robin Sharma says, “The closer you get to your genius, the more you’ll face the sabotage of your fears.” When life treats you bad, treat yourself good! When you can’t find support where you ought to get one, you need to look into yourself and ignite the unlimited drive you need to charge yourself on purpose and align with the rhythm it demands to live a worthy life. Gbenga Adebambo noted that “You cannot fully live life until you learn to give expression to your passion. What is your passion?”

Last week Sunday, during the Euro 2020 Final match between England and Italy, one player whose star shone brighter than everyone else was Gianluggi Donaruma. What makes Donaruma’s feats endearing to heart is not the records he breaks as the first goalkeeper to win the Most Valuable Player (MVP) since 1992, after Peter Schmeichel, but his right attitude towards the trauma he went through when he conceded three goals in a Serie A game, during his stint at AC Milan. Donaruma didn’t allow his defeat to cause him setbacks in his aspiration to be one of the best goalkeepers in football, he used it as his stepping stones to the heights he desires.

You are not going to have it perfect in your journey to your promised land. This is because your promised land is filled with milestones and before you can reach there, stones must be thrown at you which you must pick to claim your prize as rewards for the miles you have covered as you travel through life. Joel Osteen charges that “If you’re going to see what you’re believing for, you have to be willing to do what other people won’t do. Don’t miss your destiny because you didn’t want it bad enough.”

SULYMAN, Sodeeq Abdulakeem is a Librarian, Author. He can be reached via +2348132226994. His new book titled: “The Path to Greatness,” foreword by Henry Ukazu, President and Founder of GLOEMI Inc., The Bronx, New York City, USA, is now available on https://bit.ly/Amzn-HS-TP2G

