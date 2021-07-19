INEC is Independent, Cannot Be Subjected to the Say So of NASS – Moghalu

A former presidential candidate, Professor Kingsley Moghalu, has said that Nigeria does not need the National Assembly to guide or direct some operations of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Professor Moghalu’s statement was in response to a recent vote at the Senate which establishes that INEC may consider the electronic transmission of results provided the national network coverage is adjudged to be adequate and secure by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) and approved by the National Assembly.

Reacting to the development, Moghalu who was a guest on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics, said “we don’t need the National Assembly trying to micromanage INEC or trying to subject INEC to yet another body of government”.

According to the former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank, the Upper Chamber’s legislation on the matter of electronic transmission “is not a sensible one and does not promote good faith”.

Moghalu further argued that INEC is an independent electoral body and as such, it cannot be subjected to the say-so of another body of government, adding that it is absurd that the Senate seeks to be a referee in a match which it is also a player.

