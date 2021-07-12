Potentiality Digest: See Beyond Your Horizon

By Sodeeq Abdulakeem Sulyman

Since you can only hit what you aim at, you are better off aiming very high. Always strive for lofty goals. Totally and uncompromisingly resolve to dream big dreams. The problem with weak dreams is that they can only inspire weak efforts.” – Yomi Garnett

It is quite true that there are some things that you don’t have control over in life, but it is fortunate that you have control over the most important situations in your life, which whatever choices you make will end up shaping your life and one of those choices is to always see beyond your current horizon, your known area of authority, stretching yourself to be transcending the state of qualities you have unraveled about yourself.

Couple of times, you have gone through life’s stages wondering why things have not worked out for you the way you envisage and you think you don’t deserve the best or you are designed for less in life. No, the reason why you are yet to get what you envisioned is because you have not honed your potential to catapult you to the peak of your endeavours, you have not fine-tuned your gifts towards making yourself the best version of yourself.

One of the factors causing most people to be living mediocre life is their inability to see beyond their current situation. They always fail to realise that their past is a step towards their destiny, their present is a stage in putting their destiny to work and their future is the accumulation of efforts and decisions they make today to make their destiny materialises. The gap between your past and your future is the permission you give to yourself right now and the approval of what you see in your future.

Brian Tracy says, “…your self-concept causes you to continually strive for consistency between the person you see yourself as, on the inside, and the way you perform on the outside.” It is unfortunate to note that poor self-perception has hindered some people from fulfilling their purpose in life. Instead of seeing their greatness beckon by using their mind-sight to set the ground running for their future, they confine their whole living to their current situation and use it to imprison their entire life.

It is your choice to determine whether you will be a problem or potential to your life. People will wrong you, reject you, disappoint you, defame you and sometimes frustrate you to abandon your dream. If you allow their tricks to freak you, you are making yourself a candidate for a life without meaning. Not all people have the knowledge and insight that prompted you to start; so, it is not all of them that will understand why you remain focused. And according to Oprah Winfrey, “What you focus on expands, and when you focus on the goodness in your life, you create more of it.”

David Schwartz noted that “A problem, a difficulty, becomes unsolvable only when you think it is unsolvable. Attract solutions by believing solutions are possible.” Everyone you are seeing at the echelon of their pursuits has one time or the other faced trials that nearly altered the positive influence, the accolades they would have made in their lifetime. But instead of being limited by catastrophes, they were motivated by causes no man knows where the inspiration springs from.

If Barack Obama didn’t see beyond his horizon, he would have lived a life devoid of meaning because he was abandoned by his father. But because he projected into his future to predict what lies ahead of him, he discovered and inherited the whole essence of his life and eventually lived the “Dream From His Father,” “Audacity of Hope and A Promise Land.” If Ben Carson listened to his teacher’s remarks, he would have given up to fate and wait for life to play the deck on him. But, Carson fired his purpose by seeing himself in the league of Neurosurgeons and now charging others to “Think Big,” affirming to them that “They Have a Brain.”

No one ever becomes a candidate for success and greatness without using their mind-sight to create an aura, an oasis of calm and approval of where they are heading in life. Every time, when you think of those worthy excuses you may have to stop working on your goals, your dreams, always be driven by the infinite happiness and blessings you will receive from your mere act of giving yourself permission to reach the exaltation of your inner gifts to build and fashion your material world.

You may want something in life and another thing is arising. Don’t be defeated or dejected. You only wish for what is the best for you, your Creator knows what is perfect for you at the right time. So, instead of grumbling with the situations in your life, always see those unpleasant situations as a process your Creator is using to forge you to rise to your purpose, reveal the meaning of your life to you and meet the best He has designed for you. Rick Warren concluded that “When life has meaning, you can bear almost anything; without meaning, nothing is bearable.”

SULYMAN, Sodeeq Abdulakeem is a Librarian, Author. He can be reached via +2348132226994. His new book titled: “The Path to Greatness,” foreword by Henry Ukazu, President and Founder of GLOEMI Inc., The Bronx, New York City, USA, is now available on https://bit.ly/Amzn-HS-TP2G