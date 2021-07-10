Gunmen Attack Zamfara Communities, Kill 35

At least 35 people have been killed following an attack by gunmen in five communities in Maradun LGA of Zamfara state.

The gunmen were said to have invaded the communities – Gudan-Maidawa, Tsauni, Gudan-Baushi, Gidan-Adamu, and Wari on Thursday evening.

The attackers, who reportedly arrived the communities on over 90 motorcycles, were also said to have set houses ablaze.

Muhammad Shehu, police spokesperson in Zamfara, confirmed the incident on Friday.

Shehu said the attackers fled before officers could reach the communities.

“The police personnel tried their best to reach the affected communities on receiving the information that the bandits were there, but unfortunately they could not reach the places because of the bad roads,” Shehu was quoted to have said.

The police spokesperson added that the command has launched a manhunt to arrest the perpetrators of the crime.

The latest incident comes weeks after an unconfirmed number of people were killed in Kadawa village in the state.

Meanwhile, Bello Matawalle, governor of Zamfara, who defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in June, had said the issue of insecurity in the state will be effectively dealt with now that he has joined the ruling party.

Like this: Like Loading...