Headline

PRCAN President, Opayemi, Odion, Senaya & Ogunleye To Speak At Rotary District 9110 Public Image Seminar

Editor 4 hours ago
0 42 Less than a minute

All is now set for the Rotary International District 9110 Public Image Seminar 2021.

The event which has its Theme as : Maximising The Media For Rotary’s Growth” will hold at the Rotary Centre in GRA, Ikeja on Monday, July 12 at 2pm

Mr Louis Odion

Speakers at the event are: Mr Israel Jaiye Opayemi, President, Public Relations Consultants Association of Nigeria ( PRCAN), Mr Louis Odion, former Editor and Senior Technical Adviser on Media to President (OVP), Mr Jide Ogunleye, Digital Tech Specialist & John Senaya, Broadcaster & Asst Rotary Public Image Coordinator.

According to Chairman, District Public Image Committee, Rtn Michael Effiong James the event is tailored at upgrading the skills of Rotary leaders and members as well as discussing the new vision of the organisation.

Past Assistant Governor John Senaya
Rtn
Rtn Jide Ogunleye

 

He revealed that the District Governor, Rtn ‘Remi Bello, FCA has directed that Rotarians and Rotary clubs should market the brand and the impactful projects they have been executing in the various communities around Lagos and Ogun State.

Rtn Bello stated that Rotary has been doing so much good but have not told its story in the best possible way and therefore, his focus this year will be to ensure that Rotary’s immense contribution to humanity is highlighted.

He affirmed that his concept of ” Seeing is Believing”  will be outlined in detail during the programme which would be attended by Club Presidents, Club Public Image Chairmen and rotarians from the district

