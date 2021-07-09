Exclusive: Prophet TB Joshua to Be Buried in All White-Marbled Massive Mausoleum

By Eric Elezuo

Prophet Temitope Balogun Joshua, popularly known as The Man in the Synagogue, will be buried today in a massive all white marbled mausoleum right inside the premises of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), where he superintended over for many years before his death on Saturday, June 5, 2021, The Boss can authoritatively and exclusively report.

The Boss investigations revealed that the angelic, exquisitely beautiful mausoleum is flanked on both sides by natural imageries of what tickled the prophet’s fantasy while he lived.

On the left side of the mausoleum is a refreshing fountain while on the left is a well constructed synthetic grass-field, designed as a prayer ground. It is believed that the grave side will become a pilgrimage spot in the near future where his followers and adherents will converge to pray.

Right in the middle of both phenomenal structures is the grave, which is made of white marble. It is surely a beauty to hold.

A family source told The Boss that the prophet deserves much more for his efforts in uniting humanity, and taking care of the not so privileged population.

Prophet was the Founder of SCOAN, a denomination he nurtured from grace to grace, and remained its General Overseer until he passed on June 5, just one week to his 58th birthday.

Like this: Like Loading...