Headline

After Much Pressure, Senate Restores Electronic Transfer of Results

Eric 21 hours ago
0 204 Less than a minute

Faced with growing criticisms over attempts to surreptitiously remove electronic transmission of results in the draft of the Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill 2021, the Senate Committee on Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) yesterday returned the controversial clause to the bill.

THISDAY learnt the committee took the decision at an emergency meeting in Abuja.

The National Assembly has been under fire since Sunday when the news broke that the new draft bill, which provides for a total ban of electronic transmission of votes is to be introduced at the Senate today.

The provision forms part of the 121-page document to be laid before the upper legislative chamber at plenary by the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Senator Kabir Gaya.

But the draft bill was said to be at variance with what was earlier agreed to by the committees of the two chambers of the National Assembly.

Critics on Monday had called attempts by the federal legislators to expunge the electronic transmission of results from the draft bill as a plot to rig the 2023 general election ahead of time.

 

Eric

Related Articles

Police Dismiss 4 Lagos SARS Operatives, charge them to Court

July 22, 2018

OurMumuDonDo Sacks Charly Boy as Convener

March 23, 2019

Fanfare, Glamour as Rev Mother Esther Ajayi Commissions Three Classroom Blocks, Other Facilities in Odogbolu School

December 8, 2018

Buhari’s Second Term Will Further Divide, Impoverish Nigerians – PDP

May 7, 2018

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close
%d bloggers like this: