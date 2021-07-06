Bello Installed As 41st Rotary District 9110 Governor, Calls for Service to Change Lives

By Michael Effiong

A past President and Chairman of Council, Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Remi Bello, has been installed as the Governor, District 9110 of the Rotary Club International, for the year 2021- 2022.

Bello, a Fellow Chartered Accountant, Fellow Chartered Tax Practitioner and member Institute of Directors who was installed as the 41st Governor of the District at a glamorous event which was held in Lagos on Saturday, 3rd July, 2021, in his inaugural address called for more services to change lives.

According to him, the Rotarians and other guests who were at the event, were not for the feast, not to dance and even not to celebrate but to show that they care; that they are willing to join in promoting the Rotary theme for 2021-2022; ‘Serve to Change Lives’.

He said, “we have a lot to do in our communities and society that we all know cannot be left to the government alone, so there is that urgent need to provide support and bridge the gap. Rotary has come to bridge that gap in our human existence by taking action where necessary, although this important step is taken for granted in some other places.”

Speaking on the achievements of the club in the past years, especially in making Nigeria free from polio, Rotarian Bello, said; “I am proud to say we have a living and contemporary evidence of our good work in Nigeria and indeed Africa. On the 25th October, 2020, our country and Africa were declared free from Poliomyelitis that has ravaged our world for so many years. But it is yet to fully abate because we are still having the

deadly virus in two countries: Pakistan and Afghanistan. Eradication of poliomyelitis is just one of the good things Rotary and Rotarians/Rotaractors are doing in our world.

“Let me use this medium to congratulate Rotarians, governments in Nigeria and indeed Nigerians for this life time achievement. If any disease has been eradicated from the face of the earth so far, it is small pox but we are at threshold of making history by making Poliomyelitis the second disease to be completely eradicated in our world. We shall not relent until this is achieved, hence the need for all hands to be on deck.”

Bello, who is also the immediate Past Chairman, Eko Forum, a Federal Government body saddled with the responsibility of reconciling Eko Electricity Distribution Company (Eko Disco) with its Electricity Consumers, while calling on people of goodwill to join the club to render more service to humanity, said, Rotary’s imprint can be seen everywhere in the world.

He declared; “Rotary has also been actively involved in the drive to bring Covid-19 to an end through our advocacy. We champion the cause of peace and world understanding as well as conflict prevention and resolution. We support basic education and literacy, we provide clean water, sanitation and hygiene and attend to maternal and child health issues. We also promote economic and community development, support the environment and several other life changing activities.”

Speaking in the same vein, the Chairman of the occasion, Asiwaju Solomon Onafowokan, OON, encouraged the Rotarians nationwide to continue to initiate and support noble ideas that will continually aid the socioeconomic development of the nation. According to him; “leaders at all spheres in the country should also see the current crisis across the country as opportunity to push for socioeconomic development of the nation in all forms.”

Also speaking at the event, the immediate past Governor of the District, Rotarian Bola Oyebade said despite the ravaging Covid-19 in the outgoing year, the District had in addition of 26 new Rotary Clubs and about 550 new Rotarians.

While congratulating the new Governor in his welcome address, the Chairman Installation Committee, Rotarian Henry Akinyele, gave insight to the purpose of the ceremony, he said; “the installation ceremony has become an annual event, which affords us the opportunity to showcase the level of impacts we are making and those we envision to make in communities around us. It is also a window to share the opportunity with our friends and families to be part of the drive to change lives and derive the everlasting fulfillment in the process.”

The event which was beautifully co- anchored by the delectable actress, Kate Henshaw, Rotarian Ehi Braimah and Comedian Koffi had in attendance top dignitaries from all walks of life which include the Alake of Egbaland, HRM, Oba Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo, CFR, Mr Kola Abiola, Chief (Mrs.) Nike Akande, OON, CON, Mrs Toki Mabogunje & husband and Prince Julius Adelusi-Adeluyi,

Some of the highpoints of the event were flag parade by past District Governors, cutting of Installation Cake and Awards Ceremony.

