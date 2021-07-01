Headline

Just In: Finally, Reps Pass Petroleum Industry Bill

Eric 13 hours ago
0 75 Less than a minute

The House of Representatives on Thursday passed the long awaited Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) after considering and adopting the bill’s 318 clauses.

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila said the electoral act amendment bill will be passed in the coming weeks.

The House’s decision comes as the Senate began considering the bill after committee work earlier on Thursday.

President Muhammadu Buhari sent the bill to the National Assembly in September last year.

The bill aims to modernise the petroleum industry and attract more investors into the sector.

Eric

Related Articles

Kaduna Govt to Appeal El-Zakzaky’s Permission to Travel for Treatment

August 7, 2019

Redeployment of 37 CPs is Politically Tainted, Says PDP

February 7, 2019

Protest Rocks Alausa Community Over Supreme Court Judgement

May 2, 2019

SUPER EXCLUSIVE: Adams Oshiomhole Plots To Replace Odigie-Oyegun As APC Chairman

April 4, 2018

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close
%d bloggers like this: