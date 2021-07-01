Just In: Finally, Reps Pass Petroleum Industry Bill

The House of Representatives on Thursday passed the long awaited Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) after considering and adopting the bill’s 318 clauses.

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila said the electoral act amendment bill will be passed in the coming weeks.

The House’s decision comes as the Senate began considering the bill after committee work earlier on Thursday.

President Muhammadu Buhari sent the bill to the National Assembly in September last year.

The bill aims to modernise the petroleum industry and attract more investors into the sector.

