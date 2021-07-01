Dele Momodu Condemns Attack on Sunday Igboho’s Home, Says It’s Disturbing

By Eric Elezuo

Celebrity journalist and philanthropist, Chief Dele Momodu, has condemned the early morning attacks on the home of Yoruba activist, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, where two persons were reportedly killed and property destroyed, saying it was ‘most disturbing and regrettable’ as well as a ‘bloody attack on democracy’.

In statement made available to The Boss, Momodu took a swipe at the Nigerian political elites, saying most of them have been cowed, and their silence in the face of oppression, disgraceful.

“It is obvious that most of our political leaders have been cowed, for whatever reasons. They are mostly silent, disgracefully. They have refused to learn lessons of history,” he said.

He also acknowledged Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, for speaking out on behalf of Nnamdi Kanu even as both has their individual differences.

“I salute GOVERNOR NYESOM WIKE, who despite his known differences with MAZI NNAMDI KANU stated clearly this morning that he should not be victimized while the real bandits continue to hold away in the forests untouched,” the journalist said.

“The videos in circulation today about the violent attack on the home of CHIEF SUNDAY IGBOHO ADEYEMO, if true is most disturbing and regrettable. I have taken time to study the different reports and I’ve not read anywhere that he was invited by security authorities and he refused. Even at that, there’s no basis for such bloody attack in a democracy.

“No one should condone criminality. But every Nigerian should be treated and tried under the same rule of Law.

“May the good Lord have mercy on us all…”

