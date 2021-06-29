Nnamdi Kanu, Re-arraigned, Remanded, Explains Why He Escaped

The leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, on Tuesday, opened up before a Federal High Court in Abuja on why he escaped out of the country in spite of the criminal charges of terrorism and treasonable felony slammed against him by the Federal Government.

The Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami (SAN) had earlier in the day announced the re-arrest of Nnamdi Kanu by joint security agencies.

The AGF, who made the disclosure in a joint press briefing with heads of the Department of State Services (DSS) and the police, said Nnamdi would be taken to court to continue with his trial.

Malami did not state where the self-acclaimed IPOB leader, who was rearrested on Sunday, June 27, 2021.

Kanu, upon his appearance in court for continuation of trial shortly after the AGF’s briefing, sought the permission of Justice Binta Nyako to address the court.

Upon being granted permission, Kanu told the court in the presence of heavily armed security operatives that his house was invaded by security men with his life seriously threatened.

The self-acclaimed Biafran leader further stated that he would have been killed along with others on the day of the invasion if not for the wisdom he applied to escape out of the country.

Kanu’s reaction was provoked by the information by the Federal Government through its counsel, Shuaib Labaran that Kanu ran out of the country thereby jumping the bail granted him by the court to escape trial.

Labaran, thereafter, applied to the court for an order to remand Kanu in the custody of the Department of State Service (DSS).

The Federal Government counsel told the court that the request became imperative because lawyers to Kanu were yet to be abreast of his rearrest.

Justice Nyako thereafter granted the request and ordered that Kanu be remanded in the custody of the DSS till July 26, 2021, for the continuation of his trial.

Although the continuation of the trial of the IPOB leader was earlier slated for October 20, 2021, it was however brought downward to July 26, 2021, for his lawyers to appear for his defence.

Tribune

