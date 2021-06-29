Headline

Nnamdi Kanu Arrested, Returned to Nigeria, Says Malami

The Federal Government on Tuesday disclosed the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu has been arrested.

Speaking with Journalist, Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami(SAN), said Kanu was arrested and brought back to Nigeria on Sunday.

He said the arrest followed a collaborative effort between security agencies in Nigeria and the Interpol.

Malami further disclosed that Kanu would be taken before the Federal High Court in Abuja for continuation of his trial on charges bordering on terrorism, treasonable felony, unlawful possession of firearms and management of an unlawful society.

