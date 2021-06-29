HeadlineNewsUncategorized

Latest: Court Grants DSS Request To Detain Nnamdi Kanu

Editor 23 hours ago
Hours after his arrest and return to Nigeria, Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court in Abuja has granted the Federal Government application to detain the self-acclaimed leader of the Independent People of Biafra,( IPOB) Nnamdi Kalu in a facility of the DSS ahead of the continuation of his trial

Justice Binta Nyako also granted the application for the accelerated hearing of his trial to July 26 and 27th as against the earlier adjourned date of 20th October.

