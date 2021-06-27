Sparklyn Hotels & Suites Opens in Lekki, Lagos

With an heavenly ambience and classy decor, Sparklyn Hotels & Suites has just opened for business in Lekki, Lagos.

The hotel opened with fanfare as Iya Oge of Lagos, Chief ( Mrs.) Opral Benson and Senator Florence Ita-Giwa led other celebrities to cut to the tape to get the facility up and running. After which there was a guided tour.

The hotel which has sister brand in Port Harcourt, Rivers Stats is a luxury boutique hotel located just 5minutes walk from the popular Nike Art Gallery, 10 minutes from Eleguishi/Landmark Beaches and 25 minutes to Lekki Conservation Centre. The hotel is 3 minutes walk to the VFS office.

The 20-room exquisitely furnished hotel has the following categories of rooms:

Standard, Executive, Double Executive, Premium and Signature suite.

Other facilities include: Signature Resturant

Lounge/Bar, Gym, Laundry Service and

Business centre.

The CEO of Sparklyn Hotels. Dr Mrs. Martina Njoku-Opara in her opening remark could not hide her excitement having to see to the birth of the second sparklyn hotel in Lagos with the mother brand in Port Harcourt.

She also took time to elabarote the hotel’s services and features and promised guests optimum service delivery.

Guests in attendance included: Dr Elisha Attai, Chairman, International Hospitality Institute, Nigeria and Founder of AWLO International, Rev. Grace Aiyedogbon, Prince Bisi Olatilo, Veronica Folorunso and Engr. Akin Mustapha

