Kanu, Amokachi, Lawal, Babayaro, Babangida, Yobo, Others Storm Bauchi for Dallaji’s Football Talent Hunt
By Eric Elezuo
A conglomeration of football stars, Nollywood actors, artists and many other celebrities have stormed the Pearl of Tourism city for the much advertised Noah Dallaji Football Talent Hunt show, a part of the Dallaji Legacy Project.
The amiable philanthropist, Noah Dallaji, stormed the city in company of three filled to capacity chartered aircraft to the hands of a crowd of joyful locals, who welcomed him with acrobatic dance steps and warm local songs.
Among celebrities in the entourage are ex-super eagles including Daniel Amokachi, Nwankwo Kanu, Garba Lawal, Emmanuel Babayaro, Tijani Babangida, and Joseph Yobo.
Others are Nollywood practitioners including Francis Duru, Mr P of former PSquare, Kaffy, Ozo of BBNaija, notable media personalities and a host of others.
The entourage departed the airport for the Palace of the Emir of Bauchi to pay their respects.
The tournament is due for the Tafawa Balewa Stadium.