He Was Choking Me Before I Grabbed a Knife and Stabbed Him – Chidinma, Killer Side Chic

Chidinma Ojukwu, 21, a 300-level Mass Communication student of the University of Lagos has narrated how she fatally stabbed the Chief Executive Officer of Super TV, Usifo Ataga, at an apartment in Lekki, Lagos.

She gave her narration while being paraded by the Police at the state command in Ikeja, adding that she began a romantic relationship with Mr Ataga four months ago.

The police in a statement said Ms Ojukwu, on June 15 at about 5 p.m., allegedly murdered Mr Ataga, 50, by stabbing him several times with a sharp object.

According to the police, the suspect had booked the apartment two days earlier and left the scene of the alleged murder at about 5.30 p.m.

The police said the suspect was arrested on Wednesday night at her home in Alagomeji, Yaba.

“During search, the prime suspect was caught with a blood-soaked cloth, ostensibly worn on the day of the incident,” the police statement read.

“The suspect confessed to have stabbed the deceased with a kitchen knife after a struggle. She further confessed to have taken the knife away while leaving the scene and disposed same in a dust bin at her residence.

“It has also been revealed that the suspect equally stole the deceased iPhone.”

CHIDINMA’S ANGLE

“On a Sunday, June 13, he asked that I get a place where we can stay.

I checked online and sent to him, he asked me to go check it out which I did and paid.

“On Monday, June 14, we were together drinking, smoking and I also went to get food. On Tuesday, June 15, he was making advances at me and I resisted, so he became violent and later had his way.

“In the afternoon, he ordered for smoke, ate and we became high because I also smoked with him even though I was still angry about the first one he did.

“So, I was on my own, watching a movie on the couch. He came at me again and I said no because I wasn’t happy with him.

“I told him that he doesn’t help me but only plays me around, he kept trying to make advances and I was resisting so I had to defend myself.

“At some point, he hit my head on the wall and was choking me. I tried escaping but the door was locked so he pulled me back.

“I grabbed a knife from the kitchen and stabbed him twice in the neck and threw the knife on the bed.

“He then tried reaching for the knife so I picked it again and stabbed him the third time,” she said.

The Police say Chidinma would be charged to court at the end of investigations.

Like this: Like Loading...