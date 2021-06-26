Bodex Social Media Hangout Season 2 Holds in Lagos

At a time when the Nigerian government’s ban of Twitter and decision to prosecute those who continue using the platform has continued to cause uproar in the country, the 2nd edition of the annual Bodex social media hangout this year focused on the theme ‘Digital media: freedom of internet use and the rights of the citizens.

CEO of Bodex media and convener of the event, Florence Bodex Hungbo, said the theme of this year’s Social Media Hangout came long before the twitter ban and she felt God was using her to pass across a message through the theme.

No doubt the use of the internet has opened job opportunities for several Nigerian youths and given voice to the voiceless at a time when technology is turning the world into a global village so, suspending any of the media platforms is as good as shutting us out of the world as that’s one of the major platforms to connect with the world

Bodex said she observed that journalists, content creators et media personalities in general are not being treated well in Nigeria hence the need for this gathering to create more awareness. It’s was high time media personalities et content creators started having their own voices and avenues where they can come together and strategize.

Bodex assured that the social media hangout was a platform to promote true journalism and reorientate online publishers on how best to use the internet in nation-building and offline publishers on how best to source, investigate and report genuine news. She assured that there will be more innovations to the event each year with amazing sponsors who believe media is the best way to be out there be it product or person

” This event has come to stay as it celebrates the works that media personalities, content creators et all do across Nigeria. I am a PR consultant and also media person so, I called on my colleagues to put this event together to promote one another especially those who want to be in the news for the right reasons. I love to create a very good relationship with people I come across and the result is what you are seeing with the class of people present here today

She hinted that there is still hope for traditional media platforms only if they are able to look for innovative ways to merge social and traditional media to achieve results. “There is still hope for traditional media. What we need to do is to have a road map that can enable us to co-exist. We need to find out what others do traditionally, and what others do digitally for us to be able to coexist and be trendy. They can be merged together and we will be able to still sell our news without problems.”

The Lagos State Commissioner of Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, CityPeople group CEO, Seye Kehinde, Charles Kalu of, Silverbird and Rhythm’s national head of news and current affairs, Dr Reuben Abati of AriseTv, Mr Jaiye Opayemi, Madam Ify Oyengbule, Madam Kikelomo Atanda-owo, Mr Macaroni, Miss Ariyike, Mr Ezekiel Solesi, Tosin Ajibade, Moji Delano, Lanre Basamta, Olatunji Samuel and lots more were speakers and moderators for the 2021 edition of the Social Media hangout.

Bodex media also honored His Excellency Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu (best tech-friendly man of the year award), the Comissioner for information and strategy Mr Gbenga Omotoso (best government information manager of the year award), Mr Macaroni (best use of social media in entertainment), Mr Dotun of eagle online (best political blog award) Mr Charles Kalu (best brand manager of the year award) Kiekie (best social media use for advert), Fatuntele Lukmon Tunde (King of Twitter Trend), Yomi Screams (Best Facebook manager) Silverbird Television (Best entertainment Tv), AriseTv (Best use of social media in crisis), Iyabo Ojo (Most creative TikTok Queen)

Speaking on the essence of the event, which continues to draw several entertainers and society bigwigs to its fold, the convener said, “The aim is to bring under one umbrella the producers, who are publishers of news and the consumers, who are the fans either as followers and readers and other stakeholders to co-exist. “This initiative will enable all stakeholders to connect, network, share and have fun. More of this kind of interaction can bring sanity to our youths by creating more awareness with a constant reminder of the benefit of using social strengths in nation-building.”

There were awesome performances by Omobaba the comedian, Segun brown, Princephellar, lavotal entertainment, Ewi, lotto-banks, Badagry dancers, and others. The wow factors were exceptional and we home to see you next year. Wink

