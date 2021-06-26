Atilade Olufemi Oshoniyi: Wholesome Philanthropist, Administrator Par Excellence

By Eric Elezuo

Action, they say, speaks louder than voice. In the same vein, good products require no distinct marketing or advertisement before they are cleared off the shelves by customers that have an eye for quality – Anifade Olufemi Oshoniyi is one product whose quality is beyond compare. He is a distinguished professional, who has carried out one function after another with the zeal, focus and commitment of a Trojan horse, delivering accountability, wholesomeness, posterity and gains. The likes of Oshoniyi, without mincing words, are in very scarce supply.

A gentleman to the core, Oshoniyi was born in Ibadan in 1967 to the family of Arc Edward Aderemi Oshoniyi, who distinguished himself as the Chairman, Presidential Committee on Barrack Rehabilitation, Federal Ministry of Works. The same made education a referential hallmark for all his children.

With academic excellence at the back of his mind, and the desire to sustain an unwritten family legacy of educational integrity, Oshoniyi set out to grab the golden fleece, beginning at the CAC Primary School, Ede, where he excelled and obtained his First School Leaving Certificate.

Basking in the euphoria of his first conquest, he enrolled into Timi Agbale Secondary School before crossing over to Federal Government College, Odogbolu, Ogun State, and then to the CMS Grammar School, Bariga, Lagos, where he obtained a High School Diploma.

His exploits gained him admission into the Federal Polytechnic, Mubi, in the then Gongola State, now Adamawa State, where he studied Civil Engineering and obtained a National Diploma, and won various awards in-between including the Rector’s Prize for the overall best performance in School of Engineering and Alhaji Isa Hamman Yaro’s Prize for the best student in Civil Engineering (1986).

Oshoniyi’s academic sojourn took him to the prestigious Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, where he upgraded his ND to Bachelor of Science B.Sc in Civil Engineering in 1990 winning the Profen Consultative Prize for Best Performance. He later proceeded to the one and only University of Lagos, Akoka, for an MBA in Business Management an graduated in 1995.

Striving further for the greenest of pastures, Oshoniyi departed the shores if Nigeria for the United States of America, and acquired an MSM in Project Management from the Colorado Technical University in 2010, in addition to a Doctor of Management and Leadership DM honours obtained from the University of Phoenix, Arizona in 2014. While at it, he won the Professional Certificate of award in Business Management from Colorado Technical University in November 2009. He also claimed Professional Certificate of award in Change Management from Colorado Technical University in August 2009 as well as Professional Certificate of award in Project Management in March 2010.

It is worthy of note that he is a distinguished alumnus of all the institutions he passed through, and is contributing immensely to the growth of the alumni.

An exceptional administrator of proven integrity, Oshoniyi describes himself as follows:

“I am an exceptionally solution oriented Engineering professional with deep expertise spanning multiple private and government facets. I have a demonstrated accomplishments in high level project management, business management and people interactive management.

“I am a strategic thinker with strong academic excellence, financial acumen and ability to communicate effectively with technology, executive, and business audiences.”

These are no mean qualities, and resides with only the best. Oshoniyi is one of the few best, and is equipped to run any organization from the highest of positions. His backlog of achievements, which are derived from his ability to put core corporate and individual skills to work, are innumerable.

It is on record that he is not only endowed in business management and development, he is a guru in Real Estate and Investment portfolio building. And not forgetting that his expertise in Civil engineering and Construction, Project management and planning, Strong Negotiation & Deal closing skills, timely execution to completion within budget, has stood him out among the lot.

Is it in Strategy Development and Implementation or excellence in communication and presentation skills, Oshoniyi has it all, and has remained a force to reckon with.

Highly pragmatic, he is down to earth and boasts of strong interpersonal and analytical skills, which have steered his credibility in managing men and materials. This is coupled with the ease with which he maneuvers the computer and all software related packages including Microsoft Office (Word, Excel, Outlook, PowerPoint, SharePoint), Microsoft Project, Data analysis, and Nvivo Qualitative Research Tool.

Oshoniyi has not remained on the periphery of professionalism; he is deeply involved in the socio-economic growth of his fatherland, Nigeria. He has therefore, devoted his time to the writing and publication of documents cutting across the construction industry, organizational growth, and Nigerian economy in major national newspapers between 2008 and 2017. His writeups have been proven to defy time and setting.

Oshoniyi’s road to professionalism kicked off in November, 1991 when he joined AIM Consultant Nigeria Limited as a trainee engineer. Among his many exploits there was participating as material scheduling officer and quality control with the consultancy team to construct the National Mosque Abuja and ECOWAS Secretariat Abuja among other multi-million dollar projects before he left in July 1993. He has not looked back ever since.

In 1992, he founded and incorporated his own firm, Sparta Contractors Nigeria limited as the first private company and developed a comprehensive business plan for 3 years after incorporation prior to commencement of business practice in the year 1995. He is the Chairman, Chief Executive Officer of the thriving firm.

Under his watch, the company has engaged and executed numerous projects, which included Housing projects, Canal constructions, Road constructions and Drainage projects for private clients, Lagos State Government, Osun State Government and the Federal Government of Nigeria.

In 2006, and with the aim of creating multiple streams of income, promote capacity building and provide employment to meet the challenges in the housing industries, he proactively founded Edward Property Konsult to engage in real estate investing, construction services and other professional services.

The company has executed some vital projects including Construction of 24m wide trapezoidal canal at Gbagada, Lagos State Housing scheme comprising 3bedrooms and 2bedrooms units in excess of 24 units for Lagos State Development and Property Corporation and Edward Property private Multi-family development of 40 units (numbers of 3 Bedrooms apartments) in Lekki- Epe road, Lagos State Nigeria.

Again, in 2010, he co-founded Saxona Systems Nigeria Limited, Lagos, to capitalize on industry changes to maximize revenue stream of income by engaging in earth moving equipment and dredgers supplies and maintenance, construction services and real estate investments. All firms are functioning optimally, maximaxing profits and churning out professionals on a regular basis.

Within his short spell of professionalism, Oshoniyi has not reneged in giving back to the society in his own little way. In the first place, he has established a Lifetime Endowment Award known as Dr. Atilade Olufemi Oshoniyi cash and Book prize for the best graduating Civil Engineering student in Structural and Highway designs at Department of Civil Engineering, Covenant University, Ota, Ogun State.

He also runs a Lifetime sponsorship of one person chosen from the Muslim community in Ikosi-Isheri LGA, Lagos to Holy Pilgrimage since 2014, and also oversees the building project of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Royal Assembly, Magodo GRA. Ikeja, Lagos as the Chairman, Building Committee.

A philanthropist of great repute, who has been credited with putting smiles of whomever he comes across, Oshoniyi is a proud Rotarian of Paul Harris class.

His zeal to serve humanity in various capacities bestowed upon him membership of numerous groups and associations including:

 Member of the National Technical Transport Committee for Review of National Transport Commission Bill set up by the Senate Committee on NTC, NASS. (2017)

 Presented a Paper / Lecture at the Covenant University Nigeria to the final year students of Civil engineering titled “The Role of Civil Engineers in the 21st Century” in the year 2016.

 Member of the Osun State Urban Renewal Committee under the Governorship of the State of Osun, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola. (2012-2013)

 Pioneer and Chairman of waste management private consortium companies “High Street Managers” in partnership contract of Private Public Partnership Program with Lagos State Government (2004-2016)

The distinguished gentleman is not new to awards as his work speaks for themselves. Some of his awards include:

 2017 Leadership Excellence Award for the outstanding honorable efforts toward global peace by the United Global Leadership Council, United States of America.

 Winner of 2017 Community Service Award by the Magodo Resident association- Valley View Community.

 Award of Year 2017 Distinguished Leadership Award by Rotary Club of Mushin Golden, District 9110 Nigeria.

 Award of Year 2016 Award winner of Engineering excellence and Support to NSE by the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), Lagos Branch. Award tiled “Release of Eagles 2016 by Covenant University, Ota, Ogun State.

 2015 Merit Award by Nigerian Union of Local Government Employee Ikosi-Isheri LCDA Branch, Lagos.

 Award Winner Industry Leader: Osun State Most Distinguished Businessman of 2013 by Osun State Update Media

 Recognition Awards by F’s Club of Nigeria (2006).

 Certificate of Contribution by the Community Development Association, Lafiaji North. Lagos State (2004).

 Award of Excellency by the Association of Computer / Electrical Students, Lagos State University, Epe-Campus, Lagos State (2002).

A lover of research, traveling, meeting people and playing indoor sports, as well as an ardent giver, Oshoniyi is married to his beautiful law inclined heartthrob, Aderonke, and both are blessed with three sons; Atilade, Oluwanifemi and Oluwajomiloju.

We salute your courage, zeal and commitment to giving the nation, Nigeria a pride of place, sir and making the world a better place for all and sundry. You are our Boss of the Week…congratulations!

