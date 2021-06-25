Buhari Cancels Proposed Medical Trip to London

The medical follow-up visit of President Muhammadu Buhari to the United Kingdom earlier scheduled for today, Friday, June 25, 2021, has been postponed.

This is according to a short statement by the President’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina.

According to Mr. Adesina, a new date will be announced in due course.

On Thursday, Adesina had announced that the President’s trip to London was for a scheduled medical follow-up, adding that he would be back in the country during the second week of July.

President Buhari’s scheduled trip to London comes almost three months since he last visited the United Kingdom for the same purpose.

The president had travelled to the UK on March 30 for a routine medical check-up, as indicated in a statement by his media adviser.

He later returned to the country via the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport on April 15, at the end of the trip which lasted more than two weeks.

Amid speculations that the Nigerian leader may be sick at the time and had to embark on an emergency trip, the presidency stated that there was nothing of such.

“It is a routine medical check-up; the President has undertaken this with a set of doctors that he has retained over many years,” said Garba Shehu, another media aide to the President, during an interview with Channels Television.

