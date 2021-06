Many Feared Killed As Kenyan Military Helicopter Crashes

Kenya’s military said its aircraft on a training mission crash-landed in Kajiado County, southeast of Nairobi early Thursday.

Zipporah Kioko, Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) spokesperson, said the Mi-171E AirForce helicopter crashed at the Ol Tepesi area in Ngong at around 9:00 a.m. local time.

“Rescue missions are underway,” Kioko said in a brief statement.

Witnesses said the aircraft immediately burst into flames after crashing.

