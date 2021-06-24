Billionaire Businessman, Samuel Adedoyin’s Grandson Commits Suicide

The Ilorin, Kwara State home of the Managing Director of Royals Fast Food, Ilorin, Prince John and Lola Olabayo, a daughter of the famous billionaire, Prince Samuel Adedoyin is presently in turmoil over what could have made their 28-year-old son, Subomi, commit suicide in the early hours of Tuesday right in their home.

The body of Subomi was reportedly discovered around 5pm in the backyard of their Ilorin residence, while he was said to have left the house around 11am.

Sources close to the family revealed that Subomi had been depressed for sometime and he was said to have had running battles with his father.

His mother reportedly travelled to Abeokuta, Ogun State for a function on Tuesday.

Parrotnigeria

