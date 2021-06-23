Soludo Wins Anambra APGA Gov’ship Primary

Professor Charles Chukwuma Soludo has emerged as the governorship candidate for the All Progressives Grand Alliance in Anambra State.

He was announced as the winner on Wednesday night after the keenly contested primary held at the Professor Dora Akunyili Development Centre, Akwa, the state capital.

Professor Soludo, polled 740 votes, which represented more than 90 per cent of the votes cast, to defeat other candidates.

“It is with humility, gratitude and total submission to the will of God that I hereby accept your nomination as the gubernatorial candidate of APGA in the November 6 governorship election,” he said as he gave an acceptance speech.

“I want to thank the Alpha and the Omega, who in his infinite wisdom, decided that I should come from Anambra state of Nigeria. In gratitude to him, I will devote every moment of my remaining life on earth to serving him by working hard to leave here better than I met it”.

The election took place despite controversy rocking the party after a faction led by Jude Okeke accused the Victor Oye-led faction of alleged refusal to submit the statutory 21 days notice on the Special Ward Congress to the Commission.

The Publicity Secretary of the Okeke-led faction of the party, Ikechukwu Chukwunyere, made the allegations on Monday in Abuja while addressing journalists on the development within the party.

Chukwunyere specifically said the Oye faction did not duly notify INEC on the plan to hold ward congresses ahead of the governorship poll within the 21 days recommended by its regulations and Section 85 of the Electoral Act.

The election is set to hold on November 6, 2021.

