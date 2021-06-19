Top Nigerians, Friends Remember Ibidunni Ighodalo One Year After, in Lagos

By Eric Elezuo

The emotions and tears flowed freely just as memories came surging back as Ibidunni Ighodalo, the late Founder of Elizabeth R and wife of Trinity House pastor, Ituah Ighodalo, was remembered one year after her demise.

The highly emotional gathering had in attendance Ibidunni’s husband and two lovely children. The others included the Governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Deputy Governor, Dr Obafemi Hamzat and wife; Wife of Ogun State Governor, Mrs. Bamidele Abiodun, Senator Tolu Odebiyi, Pastor Paul Adefarasin, Venerable Tunde Fagbemi, Mr. Chike Ogeah, Dr. & Mrs. Kweku Tandor, Prince Adesegun Oniru, Mr. Foluso Adeagbo, Otunba Bimbo Ashiru and Princess Foluke Daniels.

The gathering, which was solely to give God glory for the life Ibidunni lived, was solemn, yet joyful, and held at the Trinity House, Zion Centre, Trinity Avenue, Victoria Island, Lagos.

In her opening prayers, Mrs. Titilayo Aboderin asked God for perfect rest for the departed, as well as more grace and fortitude for the family he left behind, to continue to bear her loss.

In his exhortation, Venerable Dipo Ajomale, extolled the virtues of Ibidunni and advised the family to continue to follow in his footsteps, adding that God will see them through in all their endeavours

In his remarks, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu noted that Ibidunni was a virtuous woman; very loving and caring, adding that she was a hard working woman, who loved God with all her heart and substance.

In his speech, Pastor Ighodalo remarked that his wife lived her life to serve God and humanity. He noted that they are not mourning, but celebrating her impactful life, which had remained a testimony to her immediate family, friends, colleagues and most homes in the country.

“There are some women, who will look at their children, and remember Ibidunni with love and admiration. That was the life she lived. We will continue to celebrate her,” he said.

Pastor Ibidunni Ighodalo died in the early hours of June 14, 2020. She was reputed to have ran a foundation saddled with the responsibility of putting smiles on the faces of couples through sponsorship of IVF treatment.

She was also the founder of ELIZABETH R, an indigenous event planning and management company, based in Lagos.

Pix by Ken Ehimen

