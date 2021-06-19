Oniduromi Controversy: Tope Alabi Replies Critics

Popular gospel musician, Tope Alabi has responded to the controversy around the song Oniduro Mi on social media.

She said “Let Me Acknowledge That My Mistake Was That I Externalised A Personal Message In Public; And I’m Awfully Sorry For Doing That.”

Initially, I didn’t want to delve into the controversy over the gospel hit song, “Oniduro,” because I have intervened behind the scenes in concert with other stakeholders in gospel music ministry. However, I discovered that online media would not allow the dust to settle calmly.

I want to state that Tope Alabi, Adeyinka Adesioye a.k.a Alaseyori and Tolu Adelegan are all members of the same family of God and they belong to the same calling – singing ministry.

“Adeyinka is my daughter in ministry. Her Pastor asked me to pray for her because she took after me, which I did wholeheartedly

Envy who? Never!

I love the girl so much.

She can confirm to you, sir, that we relate so well. God has given each of us the grace to go as far as His enablement could carry us. The atmosphere is wide enough for everyone to stretch her wings of gift without disturbing one another.”

“……I’m being bombarded with calls and visits by Pastors since Monday morning till now. As we speak, another group of Pastors are coming in now. I guess it is because of this same issue.

“……I have been inundated with diverse counsel from different quarters. I hardly sleep since this matter started. While I attend to Nigerian fans on phone calls and online chats in the daytime, our people in the Diaspora will engage me throughout the greater part of the night over the same matter.

“…..I’m not a perfect person yet, I’m still a work in progress in the hands of God. I want people to see me as a mere mortal with my own weaknesses, human frailties and as a learner in the limitless knowledge of God.

I am who I am today only by the mercy of God and the support of millions of gospel music lovers. I have no support base elsewhere outside the awesome Nigerians who feel uncomfortable with my statement.

I see the depth of anger as the measure of their love, admiration and solid support for me and for all of us in the singing ministry.

“Let me acknowledge that my mistake was that I externalised a personal message in public; and I’m awfully sorry for doing that. My friends, colleagues and leaders in ministry who criticized me either openly or privately simply feel disappointed because of the love we share. We are too knitted in the Body of Christ to allow anything to divide us. Human factor is part of our life.

“For those who keep quiet but chose to intercede for us on their knees instead, may God honour them all. And for those who defended me even without speaking with me, I can’t appreciate them enough.”

“…… Sister Tolu Adelegan is a woman I hold in high esteem. Adeyinka, like I said earlier, is my daughter in ministry, they are all valuable sisters and associates that nothing can separate us. This is a mere fog, it will fade away in no time.

“For the comic fellows who are already releasing comedy skits over the matter, I burst into laughter (she laughed again) watching some today.

What a creative people we are. Nigerians are awesome minds who will fashion out tension relieving stuff from every situation.

…I appreciate them all. The Bible says in Hebrew 12: 14 that we should pursue peace with everybody and holiness, those are the conditions for us to see God. This is the acceptable path for all of us to follow…”

