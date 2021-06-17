ACTDF Talent Hunt Begins June 26 in Bauchi

The Second edition of the African Children’s Talent Discovery Foundation’s (ACTDF) talent hunt and mentoring programme would hold between 26th and 27th in Bauchi.

Tagged Engr. Noah Dallaji Legacy Project, this year’s edition would feature football where talents between ages 16 and 18 would be discovered and mentored by big names in Nigeria’s soccer history.

At a press conference in Abuja, foundation Chairman, Engr. Noah Dallaji, said the programme advances ACTDF’s vision and mission to discover and develop Nigerian talents with the ultimate aim of developing the country.

According to him, it is important to develop the natural talent of youths in order to maximize opportunities for a purposeful life.

He stated: “Every man has something in him that can be activated and be useful in life. So you must try and discover why you came into this world and begin to be useful not only to ourselves but for the greater good of society.”

Dallaji said the Legacy project will continue to progress as an annual event, while assuring that the next edition would attract greater numbers of soccer legends and participants.

Project Coordinator, Emmanuel Babayaro, who also spoke on the preparations, said the event proper would be preceded by an open selection process where the selected talents would be camped and mentored by the likes of Daniel Amokachi, Jay Jay Okocha, Kanu Nwankwo, Austin Eguavoen, Tijani Babangida, Garba Lawal, Austine Eguavon, and others including El Hadji Diouf of Senegal and Stephen Appiah of Ghana.

He added, “Successful participants will be taken to the ACTDF Academy in Abuja and trained before exposing them to foreign trials.”

Chairman, Planning Committee, Daniel Amokachi and ACTDF Ambassador, Tijani Babangida, also expressed their support to the project, affirming that it would help the youths develop their talents and be fulfilled in life.

